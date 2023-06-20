The Denim and The Denim Vest Join Puffin Drinkwear's Beverage Apparel Line, Paving New Direction for Drinkwear Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear announces today that The Denim and The Denim Vest will join its roster of personality-infused beverage apparel, paving a new direction for the drinkwear line.
Puffin Drinkwear makes personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping drinks chill and looking fabulous. The Denim joins the Puffin jean pool with a classic, James Dean-esque jean jacket for your drink. Denim never goes out of style (queue James Dean reference) and you’ll have double the fashion fun when you dress to match your bevvy. The Denim is releasing two washes: the classic Blue Denim and Pewter Denim for the edgier folk.
The Denim Vest is The Denim’s sleeveless counterpart for a tougher, rock-star style. The Denim Vest is for fashion statements on and off the red carpet in America’s most iconic look. The Denim Vest is also sold in Blue Denim and Pewter Denim. All of Puffin’s denim drinkwear is crafted with real tack buttons, for an authentic jean jacket feel. Jeanius- we know!
The Denim and The Denim Vest expand Puffin Drinkwear beyond the company’s initial start in the outdoor industry, and beyond its new expansion into the travel and leisure space with its Spring 2023 Time to Chill collection. With the launch of The Denim, Puffin Drinkwear dives further into lifestyle categories and even enters the fashion space.
“The Denim is a representation of Puffin’s ambitions to build out its styles and silhouettes,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “We’ve found success in the outdoor and adventure industry with our can coolers as they’re beloved by hikers and camping enthusiasts. With The Denim and The Denim Vest, we’re looking to expand our identity, so Puffin can be part of even more of life’s moments. Think music festival, concert, or hitting up your local fair. It all comes back to our mission to have Fun Together, and finding more people and markets to include in our mission.”
Puffin's newest denim designs are for everyday sips, music festival trips (take that as you like), and for matching outfit drip. With its rubberized base and cotton fabric, The Denim and The Denim Vest keep bevvy’s cold, supported, and staying original- just like everyone else. The Denim and The Denim Vest start selling for $24.95 at puffindrinkwear.com. Cheers to a stylish new way to enjoy a cold one!
You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I., Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.
Brianna Rios
Brianna Rios
