Exposé Reveals Unknown Info About CIA and Major World Conflicts
WILDFLOWERS NEVER DIE by Randall Howlett and Deb Turnbull Devries
Howlett deserves praise for his key takeaways and balanced reasoning, and being privy to his conclusions is where the reader benefits most in enjoying Wildflowers Never Die.”UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lack of trust between government and the people has been a defining phenomenon of the last decade. Starting with the Patriot Act post 9/11 and followed with Snowden and perhaps most recently the documents leaked by the young national guardsman, what the government is doing to us behind our backs has become a topic of significant discussion. Wildflowers Never Die, a new book written by Randall Howlett and Deb Turnbull Devries, reveals eye-opening accounts and carefully researched history of the CIA and major world conflicts, and is sure to resonate with readers in the current political landscape.
— John LaConte, Vail Daily Newspaper
Wildflowers Never Die chronicles the first three decades of the Cold War from a third-party perspective largely following the careers of five key CIA agents involved in various hotspots during that period. Firsthand accounts and true stories as told by the agents and others are not only abundant but often explicit and raw. The decades covered include the end of the Chinese Civil War, the Korean War, conflict in Tibet, the Secret War in Laos culminating with the fall of Vietnam. To a lesser extent, the authors recount their own experiences growing up as members of the Cold War generation revealing how these conflicts seeped into their everyday lives.
Whereas most military and political histories tend to be dense and esoteric to the average reader, Wildflowers Never Die is logically structured and broken down in a way that conveys the important history contained within to readers of all backgrounds in a manner that’s easily digestible and engaging. The authors’ prose is detailed yet concise and leads readers by the nose through these periods without a wasted word or thought.
The riveting accounts, both firsthand and from those in close proximity to these pivotal events, along with previously clandestine information, will make an impact on any reader. Wildflowers Never Die is a thoughtful, nuanced, and revealing exposé and chronicle that is worth a read for anyone remotely concerned with both how far our country has come and where we are going.
"The book gives detailed accounts of some of the little-known moments from the conflicts in Korea, Tibet, Laos and Vietnam, which alone make it a worthwhile read, but it really shines in offering analysis of those events. Howlett deserves praise for his key takeaways and balanced reasoning, and being privy to his conclusions is where the reader benefits most in enjoying Wildflowers Never Die." —John LaConte, Vail Daily Newspaper
"Wildflowers Never Die surveys the relatively brief history of the CIA and a cadre of its protagonists in the immediate years before its inception through its Cold War activities. Part textbook and part narrative journalism, the authors weave several decades and at least as many conflicts through slightly more than 200 pages. There are a lot of names, dates and acronyms spread across four parts. The book presents the moral ambiguities and complexities throughout the CIA's Cold War endeavors without the conceit of casting blame or judgment in hindsight. The authors describe the tension between American ideals and global realities. The same could describe the best and worst of human nature - our loftiest and literate ideals and our basest and primitive depravities. Replete with true stories throughout, Wildflowers is compelling, informing, yet sometimes disturbing historical non-fiction that should not be ignored." — Wayne Trujillo, writer/author
Wildflowers Never Die is available on Amazon.
About the authors:
Randall Howlett is a 69-year-old retired and divorced American who has been living in Bangkok for the last ten years enjoying the life as an expat. Prior to that, he worked in middle management for a major insurance company for about 20 years after doing a stint as a Captain in the US Marine Corps for six years. He has a BA in Psychology from Mesa State College, an MA in Business Administration from National University in San Diego and an MBA in Finance/ Real Estate from the University of Denver. Randall had taken up writing books several years ago, focusing mostly on historical nonfiction.
Deb Turnbull Devries is a native of the Eagle County, Colorado area where much of this story takes place. She is a retired teacher and a grandmother presently living in Wisconsin. She has a BS in Business Education from Northern Michigan University, an MA in Educational Administration from the same institution and an MA from Central Michigan in Library Science.
Randall Howlett
Randall Howlett, Author
randallhowlett64@yahoo.com