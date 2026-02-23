'Cyber Blues' Highlights Hidden Toll of Cyberbullying Ahead of International Stand Up to Bullying Day

"Cyber Blues" by C.D. Richardson C.D. Richardson, author of the AROC Adventures children's book series

Children’s Author and Tech Leader C.D. Richardson Encourages Empathy, Digital Literacy and the Courage to Ask for Help

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools and communities prepare to observe International Stand Up to Bullying Day on February 27, author and tech professional C.D. Richardson is using the moment to spotlight the growing impact of cyberbullying on children through her picture book, “Cyber Blues.”Bullying no longer ends when the school bell rings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that students who experience bullying are significantly more likely to struggle with depression, consider suicide or engage in self-harm. Studies also show nearly 1 in 5 students report skipping school due to bullying, including online harassment, and many victims experience physical symptoms such as stomachaches, headaches and anxiety.“Online and offline worlds overlap for today’s children,” Richardson said. “The feelings don’t disappear when the device is turned off. Cyberbullying can affect sleep, mood and confidence long after a message is sent.”In “Cyber Blues,” part of the AROC Adventures digital literacy children’s book series, young readers visit Motherboard Island, where Echo Zulu and his robot friends gather for a lively game of dominoes at the Cyber Café. What begins as a playful afternoon becomes a gentle but meaningful lesson about empathy, kindness and responsible technology use. Through imaginative storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book helps children understand how digital words can carry real emotional weight — and how compassion can change outcomes.The story also reinforces a critical message: telling a trusted adult is an act of courage, not “tattling.”“Asking for help is about safety,” Richardson said. “Children need to know that reaching out to an adult can stop the problem. It’s brave, and it protects everyone involved.”A proud native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Richardson brings more than 15 years of experience in the tech industry to her work. Through AROC Adventures, she blends her vibrant Caribbean heritage with forward-thinking technology themes, introducing children to digital literacy concepts in ways that are accessible, inclusive and culturally affirming.“In today’s technology-driven world, computer science education is essential,” Richardson said. “When children learn early about digital responsibility, problem-solving and creativity, they’re better equipped to shape the future — not just consume it.”Richardson believes diverse creators are critical to reducing bias and building equitable technology solutions. By centering representation in her stories, she seeks to empower the next generation of innovators while addressing real-world challenges such as cyberbullying in developmentally appropriate ways.Designed for early readers, classroom discussions and family read-alouds, “Cyber Blues” provides parents and educators with a practical starting point for conversations about online safety, emotional resilience and kindness.As International Stand Up to Bullying Day approaches, “Cyber Blues” offers a timely reminder that prevention begins with awareness — and that empathy, both online and offline, is a skill children can learn.“Cyber Blues” is available for purchase at online book retailers.ABOUT C.D. RICHARDSONC.D. Richardson is a technology professional, author and founder of AROC Adventures, a children’s digital literacy initiative that celebrates culture, diversity and innovation. A native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, she has more than 15 years of experience in the tech industry. The AROC Adventures series includes “Cyber Blues,” “Compile Season in Motherboard” and “ABCs of Safe Web Surfing.” For more information, visit arocfoundation.org

