'When Waiting Becomes Life' Offers Hope and Clarity for the 1 in 6 Facing Infertility

“When Waiting Becomes Life” by Dr. Jeff Deaton Dr. Jeff Deaton, MD, author of "When Waiting Becomes Life"

Leading Specialist’s Book Offers Stories and Insights Ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 19–25)

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Infertility Awareness Week (April 19 to 25) approaches, a new book by leading fertility specialist Dr. Jeff Deaton is shining a compassionate light on a struggle affecting millions of families.Infertility is far more common than many realize. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1 in 6 people globally experience infertility during their lifetime. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 5 married women aged 21 to 49 with no prior births experience infertility, and millions more require fertility services.In “When Waiting Becomes Life,” Dr. Deaton, director of the Wake Forest University Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery, brings together deeply personal stories from women and couples navigating the heartbreak and uncertainty of infertility. Following each narrative, he offers clear, accessible medical insight and practical guidance to help readers make informed decisions and confront the stigma often surrounding fertility challenges.Early readers praise the book’s rare balance of empathy and expertise. Many describe feeling “seen” and “less alone,” noting that the blend of real-life stories and straightforward medical explanations provides both emotional validation and actionable clarity.“Infertility can be an immense struggle for many, often due to the shame felt by women with infertility,” says Dr. Deaton. “Men are also often emotionally traumatized, but express it in different ways. We need stronger emotional support systems available to women and couples navigating this issue. I wrote ‘When Waiting Becomes Life’ to provide some of that emotional support, while also sharing my expertise to help patients be better advocates for their health care.”A respected voice in reproductive medicine, Dr. Deaton has published multiple scientific papers and helped countless women and couples pursue their dream of building a family. In this book, he moves beyond clinical data to address the emotional toll of waiting — and the resilience that often emerges in its wake.For individuals and couples walking this path — and for friends and family seeking to understand how to offer support — “When Waiting Becomes Life” provides reassurance, knowledge and hope.As National Infertility Awareness Week calls attention to the physical and emotional realities of infertility, this timely book reminds readers: you are not alone, and waiting does not mean standing still.“When Waiting Becomes Life” is available wherever books are sold online.ABOUT DR. JEFF DEATONDr. Deaton is a well-known fertility expert who currently directs the Wake Forest University Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A respected voice in the field of infertility, he has published multiple scientific papers and helped countless women and couples achieve their goal of having a family. Originally from a small Tennessee town, Deaton attended Medical School at Vanderbilt, then completed his Ob/Gyn residency at the University of Connecticut and his Infertility Fellowship at the University of Vermont. Learn more at https://jeffdeatonmd.com/

