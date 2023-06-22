Decision Lens software selected for use by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

The win is a sign of an accelerating trend of Decision Lens adoption across the Department of Defense

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce that it has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for use in modernizing its operations. Decision Lens will be used in support of the agency streamlining how it collects project data, prioritizes projects, and conducts scenario planning to optimize resource capacity for maximum return on investment.

Jonathan Allen, Decision Lens Vice President of Emerging Markets said “Decision Lens is excited to be part of DARPA’s continued desire to leverage cutting edge technology to be a leader amongst its peers. Upon initial discussions it was clear that Decision Lens would help DARPA automate their IT budget processes quickly and efficiently, ultimately leading to mission aligned outcomes. Upon realizing the value our software could offer, we engaged in one of the fastest deal cycles in company history so DARPA could implement quickly and continue its transformation.”

The win is a sign of an accelerating trend across the Department of Defense in using Decision Lens software to modernize planning, prioritizing, and funding. Decision Lens is now used in various departments across the Army, Navy, and Air Force in addition to across the intelligence community. As modernization and transformation remain critical to delivering the operational agility required to maximize limited resources in today’s world, the opportunity for Decision Lens keeps getting bigger.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About DARPA

For sixty years, DARPA has held to a singular and enduring mission: to make pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies for national security.

