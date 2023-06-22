Submit Release
Popular Mystery Authors Launch Historical Novel

"On the Rails" by Rosemary and Larry Mild Now Available

HONOLULU, HAWAII, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosemary and Larry Mild, coauthors of mystery and suspense fiction, thunder into new territory with their first historical novel, On the Rails. A captivating tale of a frisky young woman wrestling to survive life’s obstacles in the traumatic era of the 1930s, On the Rails is available in trade paper (ISBN 978-0-9905472-4-2; 230 pages, $14.95) and e-book editions.

About On the Rails: What’s a woman to do? Bertie Patchet has just graduated from college in New Haven, Connecticut, to become a grammar school teacher. But the year is 1936, and the country is deep in the throes of The Great Depression. Securing employment is nearly impossible for everyone, let alone a single inexperienced female. Going home is an ugly option to be avoided. Bertie absolutely must get away, but travel without an income? Forget it!

Bertie dresses like a man and turns to hopping railway boxcars to make her escape to better opportunities. A female hobo? Unheard of! It’s a man’s world, so how can she maneuver in this male atmosphere fraught with risk, danger, and loss? Will she ever find a teaching job? And will she dare to find romance in the bargain?

A charming new novel with an unforgettable protagonist, a setting to die for, and a mesmerizing plotline, On the Rails is on track to become another beloved tale by dynamic husband-and-wife duo Rosemary and Larry Mild.

Rosemary and Larry coauthored the Dan & Rivka Sherman Mysteries; the Paco & Molly Mysteries; Hawaii adventure/thrillers Cry Ohana and Honolulu Heat; and four volumes of short stories, including their new one, Charlie and the Magic Jug and Other Stories. Many of their stories appear in anthologies. The Milds, a happy husband-and-wife team, make their home in Honolulu, where they cherish time with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

