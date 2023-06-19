Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Pre-Teen Gig to Help Them Land First Job
Recruiting for Good creates meaningful Pre-Teen Gig (mentoring work program); preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job.
The mentoring program is specifically designed for parents that love to prepare their kids for life.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting, "Have a hungry 13 year old, who would love to start earning their own money? Our sweet Pre-Teen gig is perfect for them."
Pre-Teens work on creative gigs for a year to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "The gigs simulate what a real life job feels like...it's a transformational training experience. When a kid does a great job; kid gets hired for another sweet gig...just like in the real world!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips (Fan Days to experience the best Music and Sports).
Recruiting for Good launched a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job. www.Land1stJob.com
