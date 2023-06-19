Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Pre-Teen Gig to Help Them Land First Job

Recruiting for Good creates meaningful pre-teen gig preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job www.Land1stJob.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful work programs preparing kids for life.

Have a hungry 13 year old, who would love to start earning their own money? Our sweet Pre-Teen gig is perfect for them.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by funding meaningful work program for kids (The Sweetest Gigs).

Recruiting for Good creates meaningful Pre-Teen Gig (mentoring work program); preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job.

The mentoring program is specifically designed for parents that love to prepare their kids for life.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting, "Have a hungry 13 year old, who would love to start earning their own money? Our sweet Pre-Teen gig is perfect for them."

Pre-Teens work on creative gigs for a year to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "The gigs simulate what a real life job feels like...it's a transformational training experience. When a kid does a great job; kid gets hired for another sweet gig...just like in the real world!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips (Fan Days to experience the best Music and Sports).

Recruiting for Good launched a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job. www.Land1stJob.com

Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous travel savings for; Sweet Fan Weekends (experience the best music and sports in USA), Love to Cruise for Good (Adult only, Family/Kids, and Group Travel), and Women Only Adventures. www.LovetoTravelforGood.com

