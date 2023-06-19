Jobgether Celebrates 100,000 Remote Jobs, Establishing Itself as the Largest Source of Remote Work Opportunities
Jobgether doubles its offers, leveraging AI to provide remote jobs globally. Despite some onsite work buzz, the trend favors remote. We lead in meaningful opportunities, satisfying talents worldwide.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobgether, a global search engine startup dedicated to finding and assessing remote work opportunities, announces a significant achievement as they reached an impressive milestone of 100,000 remote jobs on their platform by doubling the number of offers since the beginning of 2023.
— Arnaud Devigne, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Jobgether
This accomplishment has been reached within just one year since Jobgether's launch. With nearly 1 million visits per month from over 100 countries, the company is solidifying its position as the leading destination for remote work seekers worldwide.
By leveraging AI, Jobgether's aggregation process will further expand, with a focus on offering remote opportunities all over the world, including in emerging markets. Jobgether has seen a 50/50 split in applications between talents from emerging and developed countries. This highlights the equal interest among professionals in emerging markets for remote jobs and reinforces the company's ability to address their career needs.
Arnaud Devigne, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Jobgether, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Doubling the number of offers in 2023 by leveraging AI shows our commitment to offering all remote jobs available no matter where talents live. It also reflects that despite some buzz related to a few companies moving back to onsite work, the overall trend is in favor of being more remote. And we are convinced that this movement will continue as this is what talents want, not only in the US and Europe but also in emerging markets where this new paradigm opens up incredible opportunities for them to get access to the best jobs and higher salaries. Jobgether is proud to lead the way in providing meaningful remote work opportunities for professionals worldwide."
Jobgether's rapid growth can be attributed to its mission to address global talent imbalances, diversity and inclusion challenges, and the evolving expectations of a new era of flexible working. By providing a comprehensive view of remote work opportunities from around the globe, Jobgether offers a unique advantage over its competitors, becoming the go-to platform for those seeking genuine flexibility and meaningful work-life integration.
Jobgether's commitment to empowering talent resonates with users like Hrishi from India, who shared his experience, saying, "Jobgether is true to being a global remote job site. Not only did I find a job that was remote by location but also paid with indifference to parity."
Since its inception, Jobgether has aggregated, moderated, and qualified nearly half a million remote jobs, with over 100,000 currently being live on the platform and more than 50,000 jobs available from the US. These figures demonstrate Jobgether's position as the global leader in terms of job volume, surpassing competitors by 5 to 100 times.
While most offers (73%) hail from developed markets such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Spain, Jobgether’s goal is to bring more remote job opportunities to emerging markets. Currently, countries like Poland, Mexico, India, and Brazil are in the top ten locations in terms of remote offers and providing talents in these regions with new avenues for remote opportunities.
Although only 1.3% of the offers are available globally, they attract the highest number of views and applications, underscoring a significant demand for truly location-flexible job opportunities.
Within the remote job market, Jobgether observes the highest concentration of opportunities in IT, Product, and Data roles, followed by Sales, Marketing, and Business Development.
The company has also successfully onboarded 50 top flexible employers, including industry leaders such as Revolut, Turing, BlaBlaCar, Deel, and Zendesk.
Jobgether's ambitious goal is to revolutionize the remote work landscape by making 100% of remote jobs available to candidates globally. Additionally, the company aims to develop the most efficient AI-based matching algorithm, empowering talent to discover the best remote jobs tailored to their skills and preferences.
About Jobgether
Jobgether is the 1st global platform helping talents to find all remote jobs. Founded in May 2020 by Juan Bourgois, Arnaud Devigne, Alex Hernandez, and Alexis Rodríguez, Jobgether officially launched in June 2022. The company is reshaping the future of remote and flexible employment by providing job seekers with all the details needed to find a position fully aligned with their lifestyles. The Brussels-based, remote-first startup has secured €1.4 million in funding to date. Follow Jobgether on Linkedin.
