Sofema Online is Joining delegates on their Regulatory Training Journey

Sofema Online supports clients' EASA Compliant Regulatory and Vocational Training Learning Objectives.SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com provides a lifelong partnership to support clients' EASA Compliant Regulatory and Vocational Training Learning Objectives.
Introduction
Over the last 15 years, Sofema Online has developed more than 300 Courses, Packages & Diplomas intended to raise the competence of its clients across a broad range of subjects within multiple aviation domains.
Sofema Online offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional classroom training. By eliminating travel and accommodation costs, providing competitive pricing, offering flexible learning options, focusing on practical knowledge, and providing ongoing support, Sofema Online empowers professionals to acquire the skills and knowledge they need without breaking their bank accounts. With its commitment to high-quality training and cost-effective solutions, Sofema Online is revolutionizing the training industry.
Looking for Regulatory training?
Here is the Sofema Online complete list of online courses and packages
About SOL:
Over 24,500 Delegates were enrolled in Sofema Online Courses during the last year.
>> Sofema Online training is available 24/7 at clients' convenience
>> Multiple courses (with multiple certificates on completion of each online exam) are available with Sofema Online Packages.
>> All courses are professionally authored by subject matter experts with decades of experience
As the industries leading provider of EASA compliant Online training, SOL understands that cost matters which is why the company developed a range of schemes which will enhance clients' learning journey
What is SOL Plus (SOL+)?
SOL Plus is a Loyalty Program that enables delegates to enjoy multiple perks - Annual Free, Half Price (Upon Enrollment) for any individual course, and more. Details are available here
Sofema Online Freedom Pass
The SOL Freedom Pass unlocks the whole SOL training portfolio with over 300 Courses, Packages and Diplomas available for a minimum of 12 months.
Next Steps:
More details about the Sofema Online services are available at www.sofemaonline.com. Any questions or training requests are addressed at team@sassofia.com
