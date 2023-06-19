Don B. Southerland, Jr., CPA, CFE to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminals commit all sorts of financial crimes. From fraud, money laundering, insider dealing, and embezzlement, they have been wide-spread and prevalent for decades, impacts us all, and it’s only getting worse. The use of technology has enabled fraudulent financial activity to occur on a much larger scale. For businesses, high net worth individuals, and organizations if fraud is suspected they must act fast to determine if a criminal financial activity has taken place. That’s why hiring an experienced forensic accountant is critical because whatever crimes perpetrators have committed, they need to be held fully accountable and brought to justice.

Don Southerland Jr. is a highly sought after experienced practitioner of Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support Services.

“My work is focused on catching the bad guys no matter how complex the case may seem I’m on it with professionalism and the highest commitment to my clients. Whether it’s a case of fraud or embezzlement, I unravel whether a crime has occurred. I believe all of us should maintain the highest ethical standards. Many people believe we have seen it all when it comes to financial corruption, but I have been doing this for thirty years and there is consistently someone out there devising a new scheme that no one has ever seen or heard about before. Which is why I continue to do what I do and provide successful outcomes for my clients.”

Often times Don is called upon to give expert testimony at depositions and at the eventual trial. He can serve as a forensic accountant for either plaintiffs or defendants providing an objective and unbiased opinion.

“I wholeheartedly love the work I do and even more so because I don’t like people who commit fraud against the public and the fact that I can do something about it and help my clients acquire the justice they seek is rewarding and deeply gratifying.”

Don knew from an early age that being an accountant was his calling. At the young age of 14, he began work as a bookkeeper. After graduating from high school, he worked for several different businesses and gained valuable experience. He went on to serve as a Special Agent with the FBI and the regional leader of two “Big 5” forensic accounting practices in Dallas, Texas. Today his specialty is on forensic accounting and fraud investigations and he has worked in the sectors of banking, health care, insurance and finance involving many different Federal and state law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the FBI, IRS, SEC, HHS, and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Corruption is everywhere Don says, even in the administration of our schools. In fact, he reveals that, believe it or not, mismanagement of schools by school boards is a staggering reality. Officials will say they are “doing it for the kids,” when they are actually committing corruption to line their own pockets and take advantage of the opportunity to make money at any cost.

Don’t miss Don’s two-part series interview with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn where he will reveal truths about deep seated corruptions and intriguing cases. We will gain insight about what forensic accountants do and the impact it has on our world today.

Close Up Radio will feature Don Southerland in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 20th at 11 a.m. EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 27th at 11 a.m. EST

