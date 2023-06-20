Unily appoints Chris Ciauri as new CEO

Follows significant investment from CVC Growth Former CEO, Will Saville, to remain on the board of directors and be involved in product vision and innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ) Unily, the leading employee experience platform provider, today announces the appointment of Chris Ciauri as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Chris will succeed Will Saville, the Company’s co-founder and former CEO, who will remain on the board of directors and continue to steer the product vision.“I’m thrilled to join Unily and work with the team to continue to execute on the exponential growth opportunity here. Today, companies around the world need to rethink and reimagine the ways in which they communicate with their employees to keep them engaged, innovative, and productive,” Chris said. “Right now some of the largest global enterprises are using Unily to maximize employee engagement and drive internal productivity and alignment to gain market share in their own industry. And we know there are so many more companies out there that have legacy intranets that are underused or ignored. That means Unily has a nearly limitless opportunity to scale, grow, and help its customers succeed.”Chris brings a significant amount of expertise in the technology industry and has an exceptional track record of driving results and growth with leading companies in the technology and SaaS industry. Most recently, Chris was President at Google Cloud EMEA, where he delivered significant organizational improvements and strong financial results.Prior to his role at Google Cloud, Chris was EVP and Head of EMEA at Salesforce, where he grew the company’s regional business with a focus on growth, sustainable scale, and excellent customer experience. Chris has also served in leadership roles at a variety of private and public companies, including Valen Technologies, Hydropoint Data Systems, Adobe, E.piphany and PeopleSoft (now Oracle).Chris’ appointment as CEO of Unily follows a significant investment from CVC Growth in 2022. Working with CVC, the majority stakeholder in Unily, Chris will focus on increasing support to existing customers and investing in product development to keep the Unily brand at the cutting-edge of employee experience technology as the Company expands.“We are thrilled to have Chris on board as Unily enters its next stage of accelerated growth and expansion,” commented Will Saville. “It’s an exciting time for the Company and I’m pleased to continue my work with Unily as Board Director and to advise the team on all things technology and innovation."About UnilyUnily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to improve communication, collaboration, and productivity. Enterprises rely on Unily’s SaaS platform to transform employee engagement with AI-powered employee experience technology. Unily’s Fortune 500 clients include:CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and more. For further information about Unily visit: www.unily.com About CVC Capital PartnersCVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm with a network of 25 offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US, with approximately US$125 billion of assets under management. Since its founding in 1981, CVC has secured commitments in excess of US$165 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. Funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in more than 100 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over US$100 billion and employ more than 450,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com About CVC Growth PartnersLaunched in 2014, CVC Growth Partners is the growth-oriented middle-market technology investment arm of CVC Capital Partners. CVC Growth Partners primarily targets equity investments between $50 million and $250 million in North America and Europe and manages over US$2.5 billion in assets across two dedicated funds. For further information about CVC Growth Partners please visit: www.cvc.com/growth