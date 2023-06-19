Ängsbacka's legendary summer festivals return to full swing post-pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ängsbacka is facing the absolute high season, the festival summer starts in a few days, and we are certain it will be an extraordinary one. The restrictions from the pandemic years have been lifted and we have not only survived the trials but rather come out stronger. Anyone who is curious about visiting us this summer has a hearty smorgasbord to choose from.
Starting with the time-honored tradition of our Midsummer Festival (June 22-25) with a focus on creativity in all its forms - a celebration for the whole family. Alcohol-free, like all events at Ängsbacka. Expect a four-day celebration that promises to be an explosion of love, laughter, and community spirit.
Next up, our No Mind festival (July 1-8), builds a completely unique energy through its deep intention to discover ‘beingness beyond the mind'. A wide range of quality meditations, workshops, happenings, music and ceremonies guarantee a transformative summer week for all generations!
Those seeking harmony of body and mind, can experience the yogic lifestyle to the fullest during Ängsbacka’s Yoga Experience (July 14-20). This festival week most closely resembles a full-fledged yoga retreat on a bigger scale, a powerful journey for beginners as well as those with more experience. The week is filled with breath workshops, yogic philosophy in the forest, classic yogic ceremonies, mantra singing all through the day, and much more.
Our Tantra Festival (July 25-30) is one of our most popular events. A five-day exploration into the spiritual dimension of intimacy with workshops and ceremonies where our sexuality and creativity have a central position in strengthening our awareness and opening our hearts. All of this, together with the art of letting everything be as it is, right now, is a hard-to-beat combination that attracts many!
Finally, the Sexsibility Festival (August 4-9) invites exploration and acceptance around sexuality, intimacy and ecstasy. Here you can let yourself be embraced by an open, non-judgmental environment, promoting increased awareness, respect and understanding between us humans.
"This summer, Ängsbacka becomes more than just a destination, it becomes a living, breathing embodiment of connection, togetherness and personal development on all levels. We can't wait to welcome everyone back into our loving community after such a challenging period," said a spokesperson for Ängsbacka.
The return of Ängsbacka's legendary summer festivals give opportunities for meaningful and exciting physical interactions, and also an abundance of heart-to-heart connections that transcend physical boundaries. We dare you to take a leap, dive into the extraordinary, and re-emerge transformed!
Press contact:
Hylco Broos
hylco@angsbackas.se
+46(0)70-9203159
www.angsbacka.com
Ängsbacka Course & Festival Center
Starting with the time-honored tradition of our Midsummer Festival (June 22-25) with a focus on creativity in all its forms - a celebration for the whole family. Alcohol-free, like all events at Ängsbacka. Expect a four-day celebration that promises to be an explosion of love, laughter, and community spirit.
Next up, our No Mind festival (July 1-8), builds a completely unique energy through its deep intention to discover ‘beingness beyond the mind'. A wide range of quality meditations, workshops, happenings, music and ceremonies guarantee a transformative summer week for all generations!
Those seeking harmony of body and mind, can experience the yogic lifestyle to the fullest during Ängsbacka’s Yoga Experience (July 14-20). This festival week most closely resembles a full-fledged yoga retreat on a bigger scale, a powerful journey for beginners as well as those with more experience. The week is filled with breath workshops, yogic philosophy in the forest, classic yogic ceremonies, mantra singing all through the day, and much more.
Our Tantra Festival (July 25-30) is one of our most popular events. A five-day exploration into the spiritual dimension of intimacy with workshops and ceremonies where our sexuality and creativity have a central position in strengthening our awareness and opening our hearts. All of this, together with the art of letting everything be as it is, right now, is a hard-to-beat combination that attracts many!
Finally, the Sexsibility Festival (August 4-9) invites exploration and acceptance around sexuality, intimacy and ecstasy. Here you can let yourself be embraced by an open, non-judgmental environment, promoting increased awareness, respect and understanding between us humans.
"This summer, Ängsbacka becomes more than just a destination, it becomes a living, breathing embodiment of connection, togetherness and personal development on all levels. We can't wait to welcome everyone back into our loving community after such a challenging period," said a spokesperson for Ängsbacka.
The return of Ängsbacka's legendary summer festivals give opportunities for meaningful and exciting physical interactions, and also an abundance of heart-to-heart connections that transcend physical boundaries. We dare you to take a leap, dive into the extraordinary, and re-emerge transformed!
Press contact:
Hylco Broos
hylco@angsbackas.se
+46(0)70-9203159
www.angsbacka.com
Ängsbacka Course & Festival Center
556537-1514
+46 70 920 31 59
hylco@angsbacka.se
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram