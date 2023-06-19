Kinguin Studios launches the demo of Sneak Out: An exciting Multiplayer Hide & Seek Game set in a Haunted Castle
Kinguin Studios launches the demo of Sneak Out: An exciting Multiplayer Hide & Seek Game set in a Haunted CastleWARSAW, POLSKA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinguin Studios, established by Kinguin - leading global gaming marketplace, is proud to announce the release of the demo of their first-ever gaming title, Sneak Out. This free-to-play (F2P) game takes players on an exciting journey, reliving their childhood games in a multiplayer, cross-platform digital playground.
Sneak Out invites players to enter a mesmerizing Theme Park where they will be able to interact with fellow gamers, ride wagons, complete tasks, and engage in a variety of exciting games. At the heart of this immersive experience lies the thrilling game of Hide & Seek, set within the chilling confines of a Haunted Castle.
In this adrenaline-pumping adventure, up to six players can participate, with one of them randomly chosen as the Seeker. The remaining players must employ cunning strategies, solve tasks, and utilize stealth tactics to survive within the Castle while evading the relentless Seeker. The ultimate objective is to outsmart the Seeker and secure their survival until the escape portal opens.
"Sneak Out is a groundbreaking addition to the gaming world, offering players a nostalgic trip down memory lane while delivering intense multiplayer action," said Aleksander Klich, producer of Kinguin Studios. "We wanted to create a game that captures the excitement and thrill of childhood games, bringing them to life in a modern digital playground. Sneak Out provides an unforgettable experience that will keep players engaged and entertained for hours on end."
Filip Zieliński, Lead Programmer at Kinguin Studios, expressed his passion for Sneak Out and the dedication put into its creation: "Working on Sneak Out has been an incredible journey for me. From the inception of the idea to the realization of this thrilling multiplayer experience, we poured our hearts and souls into crafting a game that captures the essence of childhood games. It's an honor to contribute to the vibrant gaming community, and I can't wait for players to join us in the exciting world of Sneak Out."
In celebration of this milestone, Kinguin Studios is delighted to announce that a demo of Sneak Out will be showcased during the highly anticipated Steam Next Fest, commencing on June 19th, at 19:00 Central European Time (CET). Players will have the opportunity to experience a taste of the thrilling Hide & Seek gameplay, explore the Haunted Castle, and get a glimpse of the immersive multiplayer experience.
Key Features of Sneak Out:
1) Multiplayer Mayhem: Engage in thrilling multiplayer action with up to six players, challenging your friends or players from around the world.
2) Haunted Hide & Seek: Experience the rush of Hide & Seek in a haunted castle, where stealth and wits are crucial for survival.
3) Task-Based Challenges: Solve various tasks strategically to outsmart the Seeker and secure your escape.
Sneak Out will be available as a free download on PC and promises endless hours of excitement, sneaking, and nostalgic fun. Embark on this thrilling journey by visiting the official Sneak Out website or your preferred gaming platform.
About Kinguin Studios:
Kinguin Studios is a gaming development powerhouse established by Kinguin, the leading global gaming marketplace. Comprised of a talented team with extensive gaming backgrounds, Kinguin Studios is dedicated to creating exceptional gaming experiences that captivate and engage players worldwide.
