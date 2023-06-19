Beef Fat Market Size Expected To Reach $56 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Beef Fat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers beef fat market analysis and every facet of the beef fat market research. As per TBRC’s beef fat market forecast, the beef fat market size is predicted to reach a value of $56.62 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.65% through the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the food and beverage industries is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest beef fat market share. Major players in the market include Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow, US Wellness Meats, Pridham Pty Ltd, Cargill Inc, BRF S.A., Piermen B.V., Fat Cow Gourmet Meats, Tridge, Ianq Overseas Llp, Jacob Stern & Sons Inc, Hormel Foods Corporation and JBS S.A.

Beef Fat Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Solid, Paste
2) By Application: Biodiesel, Animal Feed, Oleo Chemical, Food Industry, Other Applications
3) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of fat is made from beef, which is high in triglycerides. It is solid at room temperature and melts at around 50 degrees and is a rich source of fats with EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids). It is used as a major dietary source of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) to promote various health benefits such as antioxidants, lowering cardiovascular risk, protecting against atherosclerosis, and boosting the immune system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Beef Fat Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

