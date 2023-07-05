Heartless Bastards, Announce Appearance at Avett Brothers At The Beach, April 9-13, 2024

Heartless Bastards

Heartless Bastards' current tour is an unforgettable electrifying experience; grab a ticket now to see them at the beach in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartless Bastards will hit the stage for Avett Brothers At The Beach, a four-night all-inclusive concert vacation April 9-13, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. Tickets are now on sale at: https://avettsatthebeach.com/

Seeing Heartless Bastards is always an unforgettable experience. You can catch them live on tour throughout the Summer along with the talented Mathew Logan Vasquez.

Erika Wennerstrom, a powerful vocalist and songwriter, weaves together music that evokes contemplation, emotional release, and a triumphant spirit of defiance.

Wennerstrom says, “For me, music is a gift—I do it because I love it and because it helps me feel more connected to the world. I think we all long for a deep connection, and I hope this record adds to the conversation on how we, as a species, can stop seeing ourselves as separate. I hope it helps everyone to think about how we can look out for each other, take care of each other, and lift each other up.”

To get in on Heartless Bastards and their summer tour, click here: https://www.theheartlessbastards.com/tour.

Check out their upcoming tour dates!

July 14, 2023 – Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) – Tucson, AZ

July 15, 2023 – Yucca North – Flagstaff, AZ

July 16, 2023 – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace – Pioneertown, CA

July 19, 2023 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA

July 20, 2023 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

July 21, 2023 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA

July 22, 2023 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

July 23, 2023 – The Ranch House – Sparks, NV

July 25, 2023 - Music on the Half Shell - Roseburg, OR

July 26, 2023 – Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple – Tacoma, WA

July 28, 2023 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

July 29, 2023 – Century Center – Bend, OR

July 31, 2023 - The Lagunitas Brewing Company - Petaluma, CA

August 3, 2023 – Strings Music Pavillion – Steamboat Springs, CO

August 4, 2023 – Levitt Pavillion Denver – Denver, CO

August 5, 2023 – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery – Santa Fe, NM

August 19, 2023 - The Big Stomp - Louisville, KY

August 26, 2023 - Hotel Vegas - Austin, TX

September 2, 2023 - Dayton Masonic Center - Dayton, OH

September 28, 2023 - October 1, 2023 - Trans Pecos Festival of Music and Love - Marfa, TX

April 9, 2024 - April 13, 2024 - The Avett Brothers At The Beach - Riviera Maya, MX