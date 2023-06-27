Heartless Bastards, Set To Join Guided By Voices Anniversary Celebration September 2, 2023

Heartless Bastards

Heartless Bastards will take the stage to help celebrate Guided by Voices’ 40th anniversary, act fast; tickets are already on sale.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartless Bastards is all set to join Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, Wednesday, and Kiwi Jr in celebrating Guided by Voices. The event, taking place over two days in Dayton, Ohio, the hometown of both Guided by Voices and Heartless Bastards, will be held on September 1 & 2, 2023, during Labor Day weekend at the Dayton Masonic Center, located at 525 W Riverview Ave, Dayton, OH 45405.

Tickets will be scarce; luckily, Heartless Bastards will be touring throughout the summer, providing ample opportunities to catch them live. Heartless Bastards' live performances are guaranteed to leave a lasting impact on attendees, delivering both contemplation and a spirited sense of defiance.

Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom says, “For me, music is a gift—I do it because I love it and because it helps me feel more connected to the world. I think we all long for a deep connection, and I hope this record adds to the conversation on how we, as a species, can stop seeing ourselves as separate. I hope it helps everyone to think about how we can look out for each other, take care of each other, and lift each other up.”

Catch them on tour at these venues:

July 14, 2023 – Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) – Tuscon, AZ

July 15, 2023 – Yucca North – Flagstaff, AZ

July 16, 2023 – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace – Pioneertown, CA

July 19, 2023 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA

July 20, 2023 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

July 21, 2023 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA

July 22, 2023 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

July 23, 2023 – The Ranch House – Sparks, NV

July 25, 2023 - Music on the Half Shell - Roseburg, OR

July 26, 2023 – Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple – Tacoma, WA

July 28, 2023 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

July 29, 2023 – Century Center – Bend, OR

July 31, 2023 - The Lagunitas Brewing Company - Petaluma, CA

August 3, 2023 – Strings Music Pavillion – Steamboat Springs, CO

August 4, 2023 – Levitt Pavillion Denver – Denver, CO

August 5, 2023 – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery – Santa Fe, NM

August 19, 2023 - The Big Stomp - Louisville, KY

August 26, 2023 - Hotel Vegas - Austin TX

September 28, 2023 - October 1, 2023 - Trans Pecos Festival of Music and Love - Marfa, TX

April 9, 2024 - April 13, 2024 - Avett Brothers At The Beach - Riviera, MX

For more information about Heartless Bastards and their summer tour, click here: https://www.theheartlessbastards.com/ or see below.