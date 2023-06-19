CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY
HELP YOGA GIVES BACK TO GIVE BACKLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 21 was proclaimed to be International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014 when the United Nations officially designated it as such.
“Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga,” stated the United Nations.
Yoga Gives Back’s global communities are hosting a series of fundraising classes (in-person and online) to support its mission to give back and empower underserved women and children in India.
Various yoga sessions are happening throughout the world for this celebration: Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, UAE, UK, many cities in USA.
Yoga Gives Back has created real generational transformation in 2,400 lives by providing:
550 impoverished mothers with microloans
600 rural young girls with the ability to continue their primary education while avoiding child labor or child marriage
100 orphans and young girls the opportunity to live in a safe group home with loving care and good education and
400 disadvantaged youths with a five-year Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE).
These fundraising events also support Yoga Gives Back’s new initiatives:
-Pad Project to provide hundreds of women with sustained income as well as provide girls and women access to quality sanitary napkins
-Girls Digital Center to offer critical access and training for thousands of students and microloan workers and
-Project Shaale: 800 students in poor rural elementary schools receive supplementary basic education after a two-year school closure due to the pandemic.
Learn more about Yoga Gives Back at https://yogagivesback.org/global-gathering-for-india/.
