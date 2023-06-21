Marshall Goldsmith, Best-Selling Author and Coach, Selected in the Top 10 2023 Thinkers50 Management Book Classics

Marshall Goldsmith

Each year, Thinkers50 unveils ten additional timeless titles that contribute to developing the ultimate management library.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshall Goldsmith, best-selling author and leading executive coach, has been selected amongst the top 10 2023 Thinkers50 management book classics for his literary masterpiece “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There.” Along with Sally Helgesen and Rita McGrath, he is one of three thought leaders and authors from 100 Coaches. The 100 Coaches Community, established by Goldsmith, is a gathering place for the foremost leadership thinkers worldwide. This exclusive community allows members to learn from Goldsmith's renowned and effective methodologies and fosters a collaborative environment for sharing ideas and inspiring one another. Goldsmith’s work is one of very few that has stood the test of time and remains powerfully relevant today.

“The classic management books are the ones that have had and continue to have a long-term impact on the way people think about and practice management,” explains Thinkers50 co-founder Stuart Crainer. “They are the coping stones for modern management and remain essential reading for managers everywhere.’

As part of the selection procedure, Thinkers50 seeks input from the Thinkers50 community, gathering nominations from some of the most distinguished business leaders of all time. These nominations are extended to books that have profoundly impacted the understanding and application of management, leaving behind a pertinent legacy. Participants are not allowed to nominate their books. Since 2011, Goldsmith has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Business Thinkers in the World and the top-rated executive coach at the Thinkers50 ceremony. He also won the Harold Longman Best Business Book of the Year Award.

“My mission is simple. I want to help successful people achieve positive, lasting change and behavior; for themselves, their people, and their teams. I want to help you make your life a little better,” says Goldsmith.

Goldsmith has over four decades of experience helping top CEOs and business executives overcome their limitations and self-defeating beliefs. Goldsmith says he does not do this for fame and accolades. “I do this because I love helping people,” he added. As an executive educator and coach, Goldsmith focuses on empowering individuals to comprehend the influence of their beliefs and the environments in which they operate, recognizing how these factors can lead to negative behaviors. By offering straightforward and actionable guidance, he assists people in attaining and maintaining positive behavioral transformations.

With unwavering confidence in his system, Goldsmith adopts a distinct approach by accepting payment for his services only once his clients demonstrate improvement. Rather than defining success solely based on his perspective, he focuses on achieving measurable positive changes in pre-selected leadership behaviors as determined by key stakeholders chosen beforehand. Selectivity is a crucial criterion for Goldsmith, as he works exclusively with CEOs whose roles significantly impact their organizations. Presently, he has a six-month waiting list for prospective clients. Goldsmith's coaching process is recognized for its uniqueness and individuality.

To learn more about Marshall Goldsmith and his one-of-a-kind management coaching services, click here: https://marshallgoldsmith.com/

To find out more information about 100 Coaches, click here: https://www.100coaches.com/