UCC Networks features Lumen Solutions for Zoom, a seamless, reliable communication platform with tools and services for enterprises to confidently deploy Zoom.

Lumen Solutions for Zoom is a complete package helping enterprises deploy quickly and confidently. It includes everything enterprises need to get started, from best practices to training and support.” — Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, features Lumen Solutions for Zoom, a seamless and reliable communication platform with tools and services that give enterprises the ability to deploy Zoom with confidence.

With Lumen Solutions for Zoom, businesses benefit from enterprise-grade environments with scalability, security, and efficiency that help boost productivity and the overall customer journey experience.

Offerings include:

- Zoom Phone – Enterprise-grade calling in a multi-tenant environment with options such as bring your own carrier (BYOC), Lumen PSTN and Zoom calling plans.

- Zoom Contact Center – An omni-channel contact center optimized for video integrated into the same Zoom experience.

- Zoom Virtual Agent – An intelligent, conversational AI and chatbot solution that delivers fast, personalized customer experiences and reduces call volumes and handle times.

- Zoom Meetings – HD video and audio meetings support for up to 1,000 video participants with custom meeting configuration and virtual backgrounds.

- Zoom Events and Webinars – Customized public or private events from 500 to 10,000+ attendees.

"Lumen Solutions for Zoom is a complete package that will help enterprises deploy Zoom quickly and confidently," said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks. "It includes everything enterprises need to get started with Zoom, from best practices to training and support."

Businesses receive Zoom services with Lumen’s reliable operational support, network integration, and dedicated project managers to simpilify onboarding and user management.

For a limited time, customers who purchase Lumen Solutions for Zoom through UCC Networks can get Free Phones or Headsets (valued up to 1x monthly recurring charges). Contact Us for more information or visit https://uccnetworks.com/lumen/zoom/

About UCC Networks

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions. We help enterprises deploy Zoom with confidence by providing a complete set of tools and services, including best practices, monitoring and management tools, training, and support. For more information, please visit www.uccnetworks.com.

UCC Networks - Lumen Solutions for Zoom