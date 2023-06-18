Global Bookshelves International Highlights "The Stars That Shine for You," A Picture Book Normalizing Grief
Rishma Govani's latest book portrays grief by taking a unique, poetic approach that highlights diverse practices and traditions around the world.
The stars above us serve as a unifying force throughout the book, reminding readers that despite our diverse backgrounds, we are all connected.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bookshelves International is proud to share the title "The Stars That Shine for You," an exceptional children’s picture book authored by the talented Rishma Govani and beautifully illustrated by Tran Dac Trung. This remarkable work takes a unique, poetic approach to portray grief while highlighting diverse practices and traditions from around the world. By shedding light on different cultural perspectives, the book uncovers the limitless commonalities that bind us all.
— Rishma Govani
"The Stars That Shine for You" not only introduces the concept of death to young readers in a child-friendly manner but also encourages open conversations about grief. It addresses an important need to normalize grief literacy, equipping both adults and children with the language of love, loss, and hope. By fostering a greater understanding of grief from an early age, we can create a more compassionate and empathetic society.
This captivating book explores a wide range of cultures and traditions. From the Caribbean to Iran, from Italy to South Asia, from East Africa to Peru, and beyond, "The Stars That Shine for You" traverses the globe, celebrating the rich tapestry of end-of-life celebrations and mourning practices.
“The stars above us serve as a unifying force throughout the book, reminding readers that despite our diverse backgrounds, we are all connected,” says author Rishma Govani.
"We are thrilled to publish 'The Stars That Shine for You' as part of our commitment to fostering cultural understanding and empathy," shares Janan Sarwar, the founder of Global Bookshelves International. "By normalizing the topic of grief, we hope to equip children with the necessary emotional intelligence to navigate the complexities of life."
"The Stars That Shine for You" is available worldwide now where books are sold, and on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Indigo.
