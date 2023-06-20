From the WORLD OF BEAUTY Italy R&D Team the natural transdermal skincare formula to replenish the skin’s moisture

Hyaluronic acid can help to heal wounds and repair the skin barrier. This can help to reduce the appearance of scars and improve the overall health of the skin.

with daily use of hyaluronic acid, you should see smoother, less lined, more hydrated skin, and you will notice your skin feels softer too, skin will maintain a youthful plump and supple feeling.”
— ANNA LISA GRAMELLINI
ITALY, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyaluronic acid has been proven to plump the skin, minimize fine lines and reduce signs of dryness and dehydration.

Dehydrated skin doesn't just mean dry patches; it also causes a reduction in skin elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid offers many benefits for the skin, can help to keep the skin hydrated, heal the skin, and protect it from damage.

Annalisa Gramellini, Ceo of skincare brand World of Beauty Italy, here, tells us why hyaluronic acid should be in everyone's skincare routine: "with daily use of hyaluronic acid, you should see smoother, less lined, almost instantly more moisturized skin, and you will notice your skin feels softer, too, skin will maintain a youthful plump and supple feel.

It’s even suitable for extra-sensitive and acne-prone skin".

Hyalu-D Rna Booster Serum has been created by World of Beauty, the Italian skincare scientist, this blue bottle contains a supercharged booster, with triple hydrating HA, anti-ageing biomimetic peptides conjugated with pure diamond and sapphire powder, for improved active skin bioavailability.

Biomimetic peptides help to support the skin's natural collagen production, while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The result is a more youthful-looking complexion that feels firmer, lifted and deeply hydrated with a glowing and healthy looking.

Hyalu D Rna Booster Serum is a powerful, lightweight, serum that helps to visibly lift, firm and plump the skin.

It's vegan and gluten-free.

To use, apply a pea-sized amount of serum to clean, dry skin. Gently massage into the face, neck and chest until fully absorbed. For best results, use twice daily, morning and night.

World of Beauty is known for their impeccable formulas and high-quality ingredients, and this little blue bottle is no exception.

ANNA LISA GRAMELLINI
AG COSMETICS SRL WORLD OF BEAUTY ITALY
+39 0543 769662
email us here
COLLAGENPLUS WITH HYALU D RNA BOOSTER SERUM

About

Over the years, the company was entrusted to the loving care of Florence's daughter Annalisa, who focused the brand's philosophy on the importance of loving oneself. Annalisa has continued along the path of care and attention to formulation and efficacy testing. Since the 1990s, Annalisa has dedicated the WORLD OF BEAUTY brand to the health and beauty sector, with evolution of the cosmetic formulas born in 1969, for the care of problematic and pathological skin. From the original company, in whose laboratories she grew up, Annalisa retains the scientific and multidisciplinary approach, continuing her mother's work, with an R&D team that includes highly specialized professionals in medicine, dermatology, chemistry, pharmacy and nutrition. She studies extensively the influence of the psyche in the skin, becoming a pioneer in the 1990s of what is now, after 30 years, considered innovative neurocosmetics. She also maintains a rigourous selection of quality plant-based ingredients with proven efficacy through scientific documentation and volunteers’ testing. Annalisa was entitled by Hannelore Leavy from 2007 as president of Day Spa Association European chapter, till Hannelore was in DSA. Annalisa wrote many text for international magazine regarding evolution and support for Luxury European Spas.

