From the WORLD OF BEAUTY Italy R&D Team the natural transdermal skincare formula to replenish the skin’s moisture

About

Over the years, the company was entrusted to the loving care of Florence's daughter Annalisa, who focused the brand's philosophy on the importance of loving oneself. Annalisa has continued along the path of care and attention to formulation and efficacy testing. Since the 1990s, Annalisa has dedicated the WORLD OF BEAUTY brand to the health and beauty sector, with evolution of the cosmetic formulas born in 1969, for the care of problematic and pathological skin. From the original company, in whose laboratories she grew up, Annalisa retains the scientific and multidisciplinary approach, continuing her mother's work, with an R&D team that includes highly specialized professionals in medicine, dermatology, chemistry, pharmacy and nutrition. She studies extensively the influence of the psyche in the skin, becoming a pioneer in the 1990s of what is now, after 30 years, considered innovative neurocosmetics. She also maintains a rigourous selection of quality plant-based ingredients with proven efficacy through scientific documentation and volunteers’ testing. Annalisa was entitled by Hannelore Leavy from 2007 as president of Day Spa Association European chapter, till Hannelore was in DSA. Annalisa wrote many text for international magazine regarding evolution and support for Luxury European Spas.

