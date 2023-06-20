From the WORLD OF BEAUTY Italy R&D Team the natural transdermal skincare formula to replenish the skin’s moisture
WORLD OF BEAUTY BRAND IS organic, natural, vegan and halal.
Hyaluronic acid can help to heal wounds and repair the skin barrier. This can help to reduce the appearance of scars and improve the overall health of the skin.
with daily use of hyaluronic acid, you should see smoother, less lined, more hydrated skin, and you will notice your skin feels softer too, skin will maintain a youthful plump and supple feeling.”ITALY, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyaluronic acid has been proven to plump the skin, minimize fine lines and reduce signs of dryness and dehydration.
Dehydrated skin doesn't just mean dry patches; it also causes a reduction in skin elasticity.
Hyaluronic acid offers many benefits for the skin, can help to keep the skin hydrated, heal the skin, and protect it from damage.
Annalisa Gramellini, Ceo of skincare brand World of Beauty Italy, here, tells us why hyaluronic acid should be in everyone's skincare routine: "with daily use of hyaluronic acid, you should see smoother, less lined, almost instantly more moisturized skin, and you will notice your skin feels softer, too, skin will maintain a youthful plump and supple feel.
It’s even suitable for extra-sensitive and acne-prone skin".
Hyalu-D Rna Booster Serum has been created by World of Beauty, the Italian skincare scientist, this blue bottle contains a supercharged booster, with triple hydrating HA, anti-ageing biomimetic peptides conjugated with pure diamond and sapphire powder, for improved active skin bioavailability.
Biomimetic peptides help to support the skin's natural collagen production, while also smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The result is a more youthful-looking complexion that feels firmer, lifted and deeply hydrated with a glowing and healthy looking.
Hyalu D Rna Booster Serum is a powerful, lightweight, serum that helps to visibly lift, firm and plump the skin.
It's vegan and gluten-free.
To use, apply a pea-sized amount of serum to clean, dry skin. Gently massage into the face, neck and chest until fully absorbed. For best results, use twice daily, morning and night.
World of Beauty is known for their impeccable formulas and high-quality ingredients, and this little blue bottle is no exception.
ANNA LISA GRAMELLINI
AG COSMETICS SRL WORLD OF BEAUTY ITALY
+39 0543 769662
COLLAGENPLUS WITH HYALU D RNA BOOSTER SERUM