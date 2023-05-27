From 3 generations of women, Italian beauty lands in the States

Discover the pure organic fermented skincare skin microbiome health

Probiotic skincare. WORLD OF BEAUTY highlight inner beauty, true beauty, driven to the person and to individual needs, because "every skin deserves the best".

Pure organic fermented skincare with high concentration of active superior ingredients to reveal your skin beauty. every skin deserves the best” — M.mme Florence the founder

CASTROCARO E TERRA DEL SOLE, FC, ITALY, May 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- World of Beauty was born thanks to a splendid visionary woman, Mrs. Florence, who in 1969 with a team of doctors and pharmacists created a small laboratory in the hills of Castrocaro Terme, a bucolic town surrounded by nature.Florence's idea was to use formulations with a high concentration of natural active ingredients, a practice that was not usual at that time in the formulation of products for topical use.Each product was designed to relieve and remedy even the most problematic skin conditions.Over the years, the company was entrusted to the loving care of Florence's daughter Annalisa, who focused the brand's philosophy on the importance of loving oneself.Annalisa has continued along the path of care and attention to formulation and efficacy testing.Since the 1990s, Annalisa has dedicated the WORLD OF BEAUTY brand to the health and beauty sector, with evolution of the cosmetic formulas born in 1969, for the care of problematic and pathological skin.From the original company, in whose laboratories she grew up, Annalisa retains the scientific and multidisciplinary approach, continuing her mother's work, with an R&D team that includes highly specialized professionals in medicine, dermatology, chemistry, pharmacy and nutrition.She studies extensively the influence of the psyche in the skin, becoming a pioneer in the 1990s of what is now, after 30 years, considered innovative neurocosmetics.She also maintains a rigorous selection of quality plant-based ingredients with proven efficacy through scientific documentation and volunteers’ testing.Joyce, Annalisa's daughter, third generation, brought maximum visibility to the brand in all European countries in latest 2022 with new communication technologies and international press release, making WORLD OF BEAUTY known worldwide.Joyce coordinated the unveiling and launch of World of Beauty's JSKIN Haircare, trichology line.Jskin, is dedicated to hair and scalp and was developed over four years, straddling the pandemic.In completing the tests to support this new line, we studied the effects on the scalp of invasive medical therapies and Covid-19, formulating soothing and calming formulations, help repair scalp damages and microbiome, due to the condition of inflammatory stress and reduced tissue oxygenation caused by stressors, genetics, pro-inflammatory agents, leading to the suffering of this part of the skin organ.WORLD OF BEAUTY highlight inner beauty, true beauty, driven to the person and to individual needs, with targeted and personalized advice, is the modus operandi but also the secret, the distinctive trait of World of Beauty, at the basis of the performance that the brand's references offer... because, as Florence loved to repeat, "every skin deserves the best".The company's products contain natural ingredients with internationally patented technology designed to help all skin types, formulated with careful research into the deeper causes that change the appearance of the largest organ of the human body: the skin.These ingredients intervene in progressive skin's improvement, respecting the environment and nature.The experience and mastery of aromatherapy, herbal remedies and the use of micro-encapsulated native fresh plant cells have placed World of Beauty at the forefront of the world's best brands.Today, World of Beauty has an international presence, from East to West, and is used in the best spas, clinics and beauty salons.It is present in 52 countries around the world, is made in Italy, and boasts various international certifications.The brand's products are organic, natural, vegan and halal.Each formula respects the ecosystem and is produced according to the highest eco-sustainability guidelines.

