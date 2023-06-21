A green, water-saving extinguishing agent PPO® ForExt for preventing, extinguishing and controlling wildfires

PPO® ForExt A sustainable solution made in Finland An environmentally friendly forest fire extinguishing agent

PPO-Elektroniikka Oy has developed an effective, environmentally friendly, fluorine-free forest fire extinguishing agent.

ForExt was tested in real action during the post-extinguishing of the Kalajoki forest fire in 2021, where it proved its functionality − the treated areas did not ignite again.” — CEO Timo Ohtonen, PPO-Elektroniikka Oy

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, HELSINKI, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We have developed an effective, environmentally friendly, fluorine-free forest fire extinguishing agent PPO® ForExt, that saves water and works with all fire equipment. We have also designed ForExt to prevent fire from spreading during hot work and all fire handling in general. The attached video shows how PPO® ForExt works in practice.

Our partner, Kiilto Oy, manufactures this unique chemical for us. Kiilto is a long-term professional in chemical industry solutions committed to compacting climate change.

The global need for multi-purpose and non-toxic extinguishing agent

Climate change is a real global threat as the climate warms. Wildfires are strongly connected to climate change, increasingly threatening the existence of forest ecosystems. We need international solid multidisciplinary cooperation and practical tools to prevent, extinguish and control wildfires. Fortunately, as technology develops, it offers new innovative means, such as satellites, drones and robots, to detect and prevent wildfires. Also, public fire-safety education and law enforcement support positive development.

However, the tools have lacked an effective but non-toxic and water-saving forest fire extinguishing agent that can prevent, extinguish and control fires without harming the soil, water bodies and living organisms. That's why we set out to develop the unique PPO® ForExt, providing an environmentally friendly, sustainable, scalable and affordable way to fight forest fires.

PPO® ForExt stops the fire and prevents it from spreading

PPO® ForExt (patent pending) stops the fire and prevents it from spreading. The substance is mixed with water at a mixing ratio 1:100 and first applied to the outer edges of the forest fire. The treated zone prevents the fire from spreading further on the ground's surface and inside. After this, ForExt can be used for the actual extinguishing.

ForExt was tested in real action during the post-extinguishing of the Kalajoki forest fire in 2021, where it proved its functionality − the treated areas did not ignite again.

The ForExt/water mixture can be spread with any existing firefighting equipment. Mixed with water, it has the same velocity as water, so it will not damage or block even the tiniest fire nozzles. PPO® ForExt is easy to spread and brings help to the fire area quickly. This unique chemical does not cause damage to people, nature, aquatic ecosystems, animals or firefighting equipment.



More info:

Mr Timo Ohtonen, CEO, timo.ohtonen@ppo-elektroniikka.fi , tel. +358 9 566 0920 / +358 400 420 393

Mr Tuomas Tiirinki, Export Director, tuomas.tiirinki@ppo-elektroniikka.fi, tel. +358 9 566 0912

PPO-Elektroniikka Oy, Kaarelantie 21, 00430 Helsinki, Finland

ppo@ppo-elektroniikka.fi

www.ppo-elektroniikka.fi / www.ppoforext.com

Kiilto Oy and PPO-Elektroniikka – strong Finnish family businesses

PPO-Elektroniikka Oy specialises in safety technology. The company has produced tailored solutions to improve safety and prevent damage since 1981.

Kiilto Oy is a growing Finnish family-owned company with a hundred-year history. The company develops, manufactures and markets chemical industry solutions in four business areas: construction, industrial bonding, professional hygiene and consumer goods. Kiilto produces environmentally friendly fire retardants, for example, for the wood and paper and packaging industries.

PPO ® ForExt - A unique, green, water-saving Forest Fire Extinguishing Agent made in Finland