Goldman Law Expands Presence & Private Client Services across Australia with New Perth Office
In addition to the expansion in Perth Australia, Goldman Law is to consolidate its new offices with expanded operations in Auckland and London this year.
What distinguishes Goldman Law is our leading expertise in Family law, trusts, estates and wills, complex commercial litigation, and international taxation.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldman Law Expands Presence & Private Client Services across Australia with New Perth Office
— Mr Jaswinder Sekhon
Goldman Law is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Subiaco, Perth, solidifying its national presence across Australia. This marks the firm's fourth capital city location, joining established offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
Managing Partner, Jaswinder Sekhon, said of the expansion, "Our Perth office is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to become a one-stop national private client and family business law firm."
With an impressive 30-year global track record in tax, finance, trusts, estates, asset, and wealth protection, Sekhon added, "What distinguishes Goldman Law is our leading expertise in Family law, trusts, estates and wills, complex commercial litigation, and international taxation."
In addition to the expansion in Australia, Goldman Law has a global reach and is planning to consolidate its new offices with expanded operations in Dubai (Global Trust Group FZE), Auckland, and London this year. These locations will complete their independent network dedicated to serving high net worth, private and international clients with all our offices and locations owned and operated by us, providing confidential and discreet services to clients.
As an award-winning team of legal experts, Goldman Law is committed to providing bespoke legal services to successful individuals, families, and organizations. Services encompass asset and wealth protection, complex dispute resolution and litigation, estate planning, corporate and commercial transactions, medical and health law and cyber law.
The firm's focus is on delivering practical and sensible advice to businesses, helping them limit liabilities and address complex matters, such as litigation, multi-jurisdictional tax, and finance disputes. Goldman Law offers comprehensive domestic and international wealth and tax planning services, assisting clients with cross-border wealth, expat income, and investments while navigating legal actions and regulatory scrutiny.
With diverse clientele that includes private clients, high net worth individuals, celebrities, and sports personalities, celebrity doctors, surgeons and health professionals, Goldman Law has proven successful in delivering results in mediation, parenting, financial matters. Outstanding "wins" against regulators (HCCC), medical surgical patents litigation, medical negligence and family law cases across Australia.
About Goldman Law
Goldman Law is an esteemed legal firm that provides a comprehensive range of legal services to successful individuals, professionals, families, and organizations. Known for their expertise and dedication, the Goldman Law team offers tailored legal assistance in areas such as asset and wealth protection, complex dispute resolution and litigation, estate planning, corporate and commercial transactions, medico-legal, health and cyber law.
For more information, please visit www.goldman-lawyers.com
Jaswinder Sekhon
Goldman Law
+61 1300 343 560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube