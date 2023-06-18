Bank al Etihad presents job and internship opportunities for university students and graduates

At Bank al Etihad, we provide approximately 160 internship opportunities annually, and we currently have around 30 job openings in our Contact Centre and Technology Department for recent graduates.” — Daniel Sharaiha, Chief Human Resources Officer

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad showcased job and internship opportunities for university students and graduates at recent job fairs at the University of Jordan, Princess Sumaya University, German Jordanian University, and the American University of Madaba, to provide outstanding students with employment and internship prospects within the bank's Contact Centre and Technology Department.

Bank al Etihad is committed to participating in such job fairs, recognising their role as a bridge connecting graduates and students with companies seeking new recruits. Over the years, Bank al Etihad has played a significant role in these fairs, attracting distinguished students to join its team. The bank firmly believes in university students' passion, ambition, and innovation, and remains dedicated to empowering future generations.

Highlighting Bank al Etihad's dedication, Daniel Sharaiha, Chief Human Resources Officer, commented: "At Bank al Etihad, we provide approximately 160 internship opportunities annually, and we currently have around 30 job openings in our Contact Centre and Technology Department for recent graduates."

Maha Alshurafa, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition and Organisational Development at Bank al Etihad, emphasised during an interview on the University of Jordan Radio: “We prioritise appointing new graduates, who represent 50% to 60% of our hiring, as we believe in nurturing emerging talents and trust in their abilities to guide us towards our North Star."

As evidence of the exceptional work experience Bank al Etihad provides, the bank was recently awarded the Best Places to Work certification in Jordan for 2023. This certification came through an international human resources certification program, which enables employers to gauge employee satisfaction.

The award embodies Bank al Etihad's belief in the invaluable contribution of its employees to the organisation's success. It also emphasises the bank's commitment to cultivating a supportive workplace culture, characterised by inclusivity and empowerment. Receiving this certificate will drive the bank to further invest in its employees and their professional growth, as Bank al Etihad continues to create a workplace that enables its workforce to succeed.