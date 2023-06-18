WESTMINSTER/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/016/2023 at 2122 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 11, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah Weitzel
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible assault. Troopers conducted a subsequent investigation and determined 42 year old Sarah Weitzel was suspected of violating her conditions. Weitzel reported to the Westminster Barracks where she was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 6/19/23 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.