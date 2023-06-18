Submit Release
WESTMINSTER/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/016/2023 at 2122 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 11, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Weitzel

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible assault. Troopers conducted a subsequent investigation and determined 42 year old Sarah Weitzel was suspected of violating her conditions. Weitzel reported to the Westminster Barracks where she was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 6/19/23 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

