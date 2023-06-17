B.C. creates value-added manufacturing jobs in Williams Lake

CANADA, June 17 - To help grow B.C.’s value-added wood sector, the Province will support the establishment of a new mass-timber production facility that will create more than 70 jobs in Williams Lake.

“Supporting manufacturing companies to grow and develop innovative, value-added products creates opportunities to get more jobs out of every tree,” said Premier David Eby. “Innovative projects like this one support families and communities through the transition from high-volume to high-value production. Everyone involved in this exciting new initiative should be proud of this good, province-building work.”

Government will contribute as much as $10 million for Massive Canada to build and start operations of a new manufacturing facility in Williams Lake, which has a total budget of $75 million. This is the first project approved through the Province’s new $180-million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which opened for applications in February 2023.

“Massive Canada brings together sustainable mass-timber products and prefabrication in this facility. We manufacture buildings to help B.C. communities achieve their affordable housing and climate goals” said Gaetan Royer, CEO, Massive Canada. “The B.C. government’s 2022 Mass Timber Action Plan was a pivotal document for us. Thanks to the Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we will create jobs for knowledge workers and tradespersons in this innovative industry.”

Through the project, Massive Canada will acquire, renovate and equip an existing 8,454 square-metre (91,000 square foot) manufacturing plant. The facility will pre-fabricate laneway homes, apartment units, townhouses and commercial projects using mass-timber building products and systems that significantly reduce construction time. The aim is to increase the supply of housing throughout the province.

The facility is expected to be ready for small-scale operations later in 2023, with full operations beginning in 2024.

"By getting behind Massive Canada’s innovative project, we’re helping move B.C. forward as we build resilient communities in every corner of our province,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Making investments in innovative manufacturing projects throughout B.C. will help get more value out of our forests, while retaining long-term, high-quality jobs for British Columbians, especially in forestry-dependent communities and rural B.C.”

The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund supports established for-profit organizations to plan and launch shovel-ready, high-value industrial and manufacturing projects that bring direct benefits and stable, family-supporting jobs to communities, while driving clean and inclusive growth throughout the province. Applications for the fund are open and being approved on a rolling basis.

“This investment in Williams Lake and the job opportunities that will come with it are welcome news for our community,” said Surinderpal Rathor, mayor, Williams Lake. “We’re excited to see this project is moving forward with support from the Province, and can’t wait to welcome Massive Canada to Williams Lake.”

Building resilient economies is part of the Province’s work through the StrongerBC Economic Plan to build a strong and sustainable economy through clean and inclusive growth. Supporting B.C.’s mass-timber and manufacturing sectors helps bring government closer to its goal of building a more innovative economy for people, businesses and communities throughout B.C.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests –

“The new mass-timber facility is another step in B.C.’s transition to a resilient and increasingly diversified forestry sector. The Williams Lake project strengthens our commitment to the future of our forests, forest workers and communities across our province. Forestry will remain foundational to our economy because of projects like these.”

Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, and chair of the Mass Timber Advisory Council –

“B.C. is a global leader in the production and use of mass timber, and continuing to build our sector through investments like this will enable us to keep building a strong and clean future across the province, while creating good jobs that support communities.”

Learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/economic-development/support-organizations-community-partners/rural-economic-development/manufacturing-jobs-fund

Learn about the StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan