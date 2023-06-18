Submit Release
Police investigating fatal crash in Prince Frederick

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash this afternoon in Calvert County.

The deceased, James Everett Patterson Jr., 56, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the driver of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle. A passenger, 48, also of Upper Marlboro, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for her injuries.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 2 p.m. on southbound Route 4, south of Westlake Boulevard in Prince Frederick. According to a preliminary investigation, the Chevrolet was traveling south on Route 4 when it overturned. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist troopers.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact a duty officer at Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-1400 and reference case number 23-MSP-021758.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

