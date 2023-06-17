CloudHospital Expands Services to Boost Global Hospital Reach in the Middle Eastern Market

Arabic CloudHospital

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital, a leading global healthcare service platform, today announced new initiatives aimed at enabling hospitals worldwide to more effectively attract patients from the Middle East. These enhancements will include Arabic language support, improved online patient response systems, and user interface (UI) optimizations.

Servicing over 500,000 monthly active users and partnering with more than 2000 hospitals globally, CloudHospital's primary mission is to connect patients worldwide with hospitals and doctors instantly. This is accomplished through an all-encompassing suite of services, including appointment scheduling, customer service, video consultations, and payments, facilitated through a user-friendly Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

CloudHospital has identified the Middle East as a significant market with a high demand for specialized medical services such as cardiovascular, oncological, and cosmetic treatments. The launch of the platform's Arabic service has already seen a 30% increase in traffic from the Middle East, indicating robust interest in the region for these services.

To cater to this growing demand, CloudHospital has launched Arabic language support and streamlined its online inquiry response system to ensure more seamless communications for Middle Eastern patients. The platform's UI has also been upgraded to provide an even more user-friendly experience.

CEO of CloudHospital, Suleyman Nazarov, stated, "Our focus is to provide tailored medical services for Middle Eastern patients, enabling swift diagnoses and treatments. We also plan to offer distinctive services to cosmetic surgery patients while respecting the unique cultural considerations of Middle Eastern women."

As CloudHospital continues to expand its global reach, the platform recently formed a strategic business partnership aimed at promoting superior medical and wellness services in various parts of the world. This collaboration furthers CloudHospital's mission to globalize patient access to top-quality healthcare services.

