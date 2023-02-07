CloudHospital Cross-Border Healthcare Platform Reaches Milestone with 400,000 Monthly Active Users

CloudHospital Platform

CloudHospital hits 400k monthly users, revolutionizing healthcare

"We're proud to reach 400k monthly active users. We're proud of our team's dedication to technology and customer service, resulting in this growth".” — Suleyman Nazarov

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital, the innovative cross-border healthcare platform, has announced a major milestone in its growth: the platform now has more than 400,000 monthly active users. The company attributes this success to its unique SaaS technology, which has been instrumental in solving technical difficulties and driving organic traffic to the platform.

"We are extremely proud to reach this remarkable achievement," said Suleyman Nazarov, CEO of CloudHospital. "The entire team at CloudHospital has worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional technology and customer service, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been rewarded with such rapid growth."

Patients seeking healthcare services abroad are turning to CloudHospital, thanks to its user-friendly technology that makes finding the right care easier than ever before. The platform works in partnership with top medical facilities around the world, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. With the growth of current traffic, CloudHospital has seen an increase in daily patient treatment requests, demonstrating the platform's growing popularity among patients seeking quality healthcare services abroad.

But CloudHospital is not just a platform for cross-border healthcare. The company also provides technology solutions for hospitals, including high-quality, SEO-friendly websites, to help them increase revenue. This added revenue stream has been a major contributor to the company's rapid growth.

"We understand that search engine optimization is crucial in today's digital age," said Suleyman Nazarov. "That's why we have placed a strong emphasis on Core Web Vitals, ensuring that our website is easily indexed and accessible to potential users."

With the current phase of growth, CloudHospital believes that its monthly active user base will reach 3 million by the end of 2023. This is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering the best possible healthcare experience to patients around the world.

For more information on CloudHospital, its innovative cross-border healthcare platform, and how it is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, please visit www.icloudhospital.com .

About CloudHospital

CloudHospital is a leading provider of cross-border healthcare services and technology solutions for hospitals. With a focus on technology and customer service, CloudHospital is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients around the world. The company's unique SaaS technology and partnerships with top medical facilities have made it a trusted source for quality healthcare services abroad. CloudHospital is committed to providing patients with the best possible experience and helping hospitals increase revenue through innovative technology solutions.