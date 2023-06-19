Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Alpine Supply Chain Solutions a Recipient of 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award
The award recognizes innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain
Alpine is honored to be selected and thrilled to be a small part of the important work MONAT is doing to provide premier, sustainable products and entrepreneurial opportunities across the globe.”NAPLES, FL, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced the company has been named a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2023 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
— Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions received this award for its work with MONAT Global, an international, healthy-aging haircare, skincare, and wellness innovator, in its effort to modernize its distribution operations to support rapid and ongoing growth.
The Top Supply Chain Projects Award (formerly known as SDCE 100) highlights jaw-dropping transformation projects that deliver much-needed value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. It’s projects like these that demonstrate how supply chain solutions and service providers are essential in helping their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence while preparing their supply chains for success.
When Alpine initially engaged with MONAT, the company was running three facilities that were bursting at the seams. MONAT originally had its eye on revamping one of these operations, but Alpine’s analysis of their peak season performance led the team to determine that building a new facility near the company’s headquarters in Doral, Florida would yield the most rapid benefits.
Alpine led the design of the new facility packed with clever storage solutions and automated technology that would enable MONAT to distribute more product efficiently. Shortly after go-live, results included productivity and cost savings. Outbound shipping rates increased from 80 lines/hour to 120 lines/hour, throughput rates went from 38 units/hour to 60 units/hour, and the receiving and putaway went from processing 6.6 pallets/hour to 40 pallets/hour.
“From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration.”
“Companies partnered to implement each others' software and technology and work smarter, together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead,” Mayer adds.
“Alpine is honored that SDCE selected this project as an award winner,” said Alpine Managing Principal, Michael Wohlwend. “We are thrilled to be a small part of the important work MONAT is doing to provide premier, sustainable products and entrepreneurial opportunities across the globe.”
To view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners, go to www.SDCExec.com/awards.
About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine’s approach is unique. For more information, please visit: http://www.AlpineSupplyChain.com
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com <http://www.sdcexec.com/> to learn more.
Michael Wohlwend
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
+1 630-886-4762
email us here