Rupen Desai joins Impact Fund, UnaTerra, as CMO and Venture Partner tackling climate change and biodiversity loss

UnaTerra CMO UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund

The €200M Series A+ venture capital impact fund brings on board Desai’s purposeful growth company, The Shed 28, as Chief Marketing Office and Venture Partners.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a European-based venture capital impact fund, announced today that it is partnering with the purposeful growth company, The Shed 28 (TS/28) as Chief Marketing Office and Venture Partners. Both for the fund and the constituent companies, Co-founders Rupen Desai (One of Forbes World’s Most Influential CMO’s) and Ranjit Jathanna will assume the roles of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer respectively.

To start, the €200M impact-focused fund aims to achieve the largest climate and biodiversity impact per euro in the shortest amount of time possible – positively benefitting people, planet, and prosperity. Una Terra invests and scales up sustainable technologies that generate measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial returns. What sets Una Terra apart is its focus on the connected issue of climate change and preserving and restoring biodiversity, whilst positively impacting businesses because they prioritize the long-term wellbeing of people and planet. Una Terra is also unique in its ability to truly add value to portfolio companies, through its experienced operating partners, its unique network of board advisors and partners, its impact committee, and now with the exceptional team at TS/28.

By 2030, the Fund aims to save two gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (2GtCO2e) annually and reduce 1 million tons of plastic waste that ends up in the ocean through actively investing in likeminded organizations in key areas including packaging, waste, sustainable food, agri-tech, apparel, and sustainable finance.

“We want to build businesses our conscience can live with - where people, planet and prosperity thrive, interdependently, together – never one at the cost of another. In the battle against climate change and loss of biodiversity, how we deploy financial capital will play a huge role.’ said Rupen Desai, Co-Founder, The Shed 28 “Enhancing this where the Una Terra platform extends beyond Impact Capital into a movement, that scales sustainable technologies, education and inspiration, planetary leadership development, facilitates additional capital and blended finance, potentially, a foundation along with the optimistic activism that is needed to create systemic change aligns with the purpose of our company, our own personal purpose and thus, excites us”.

“Una Terra is focused on catalysing positive change, working with businesses that prosper by prioritising the long-term wellbeing of people and planet,” said Luca A. Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO, Una Terra Venture Capital Fund. “We are excited that most of the companies we are looking to scale will have access to world class marketing leadership from day one, creating a unique offer from Una Terra. This, on top of the convergence of values between The Shed 28 and Una Terra, excited us not just to create the Chief Marketing Office for the fund but have them as Venture Partners active in our portfolio of companies, as well.”

Ranjit Jathanna, Co-Founder, The Shed 28 added “We have an ambition to work with purposeful companies that can truly change the planet and accelerate their growth, using the superpowers of creativity, technology, and innovation to scale impact faster, in line with the UN SDG’s. Una Terra gives us the opportunity and platform to do this across required focus areas with their investee companies”.

The Shed 28 will continue to partner with existing companies like Unilever’s Elida Beauty, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Copenhagen Cartel (Up-cycling ocean waste into a global movement), Zespri (Accelerating the sustainability growth journey), in addition, to these roles at Una Terra. TS/28’ worked with Dole Sunshine Company’s (DSC) as their outside-in Chief Marketing Office to drive the brand’s purpose-driven business transformation, gaining recognition from the industry, including DSC’s partnership with Ananas Anam to scale the production of Piñatex® – vegan leather made from pineapple leaf fibres. The work won Grand Prix for business transformation (as well as 2 Golds, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronzes) at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, along with major honours at D&AD, One Show, London International Awards, and more.

Media Enquiries

Elainn Gey, Manager, Peppercom Communications on behalf of Una Terra & TS/28

Elainn.Gey@peppercomm.com +65 96282323

About The Shed 28 (TS/28)

The Shed 28 (TS/28) is a purposeful growth company building businesses our conscience can live with. We believe business where prosperity comes at the cost of people and the planet, needs systemic change. Our aim is to build businesses and brands that grow at the interdependence between people, planet, and prosperity. We use the power of marketing, creativity and innovation to help unlock new value models that benefit multi stakeholders and scale impact at all levels

“Outside-in” – a tried-and-tested, award-winning purposeful marketing model: A typical business consulting model stops at advice and counsel. However, under TS/28’s “outside-in” model, the conception, development, and execution of strategic plans are in the same hands. This ensures full accountability and empowerment needed for the transformation within the Chief Marketing Office, but with the flexibility and impartiality of an unbiased outside-in perspective and inspiration.

Visit http://www.theshed28.com

About UnaTerra

Una Terra was born out of a common desire: to make the world a more sustainable place.

Una Terra’s ambition is to not only invest money, but also provide direct support and capabilities, education and leadership to companies that want to transform entire industries with commercial technology and innovation, with asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry and accelerated go to market.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an ¬“Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager”. UnaTerra is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to over 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

Visit us: https://unaterra.vc/