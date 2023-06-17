FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance Available in Guam Following Typhoon Mawar

Did your personal property get damaged or destroyed because of Typhoon Mawar? If so, FEMA may be able to lend you a hand to repair or replace it.

FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance is limited to helping with your basic needs after Typhoon Mawar; it will not recover all property losses, and it is not a substitute for insurance coverage. However, FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance may repair or replace your disaster-damaged property if you meet the eligibility requirements, and the items fall within any of these categories:

Appliances: includes common household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination

basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room

equipment required for work, or necessary school items for you and your family members

equipment required for work, or necessary school items for you and your family members Accessible items: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities

You must meet the following conditions to receive Personal Property Assistance:

To be eligible, these items must have been owned before the typhoon

The item was owned and being used by occupants of the household FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are also not eligible for assistance



Additionally, FEMA may not repair or replace a typhoon-damaged item if you own a similar item that works.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov , by using the FEMA mobile app , by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College, Dededo Sports Complex, C.L. Taitano Elementary School and Inarahan Community Center.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .