FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance Available in Guam Following Typhoon Mawar

Did your personal property get damaged or destroyed because of Typhoon Mawar? If so, FEMA may be able to lend you a hand to repair or replace it.

FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance is limited to helping with your basic needs after Typhoon Mawar; it will not recover all property losses, and it is not a substitute for insurance coverage. However, FEMA’s Personal Property Assistance may repair or replace your disaster-damaged property if you meet the eligibility requirements, and the items fall within any of these categories:

  • Appliances: includes common household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.
  • Clothing: essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage, or contamination
  • Home furnishings: basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room
  • Tools required for work and school: equipment required for work, or necessary school items for you and your family members
  • Accessible items: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities

You must meet the following conditions to receive Personal Property Assistance:

  • To be eligible, these items must have been owned before the typhoon
  • The item was owned and being used by occupants of the household
    • FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord
    • Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are also not eligible for assistance

Additionally, FEMA may not repair or replace a typhoon-damaged item if you own a similar item that works.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College, Dededo Sports Complex, C.L. Taitano Elementary School and Inarahan Community Center.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

