Westminster Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2023 @ 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Road, Baltimore

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christopher Merritt

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baltimore, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/16/2023 at 1855 hours, Vermont State Police were advised that Christopher Merritt was actively violating his conditions of release ordered by the court. An investigation determined Merritt was indeed in violation of his conditions. Merritt was arrested at Springfield Police Department, where he was processed for the above violation. He was ordered to be held on $200.00 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 6/19/2023 at 1230 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov