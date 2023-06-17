Westminster Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2023 @ 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Road, Baltimore
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christopher Merritt
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baltimore, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/16/2023 at 1855 hours, Vermont State Police were advised that Christopher Merritt was actively violating his conditions of release ordered by the court. An investigation determined Merritt was indeed in violation of his conditions. Merritt was arrested at Springfield Police Department, where he was processed for the above violation. He was ordered to be held on $200.00 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 6/19/2023 at 1230 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
