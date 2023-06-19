InPlay and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to Debut Thermal Diode Infrared Sensor at Sensors Converge 2023
InPlay and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to Debut Thermal Diode Infrared Sensor at Sensors Converge 2023IRVINE, CA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InPlay is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., set to debut at Sensors Converge 2023 this week in Santa Clara, California. This marks the launch of Mitsubishi Electric's innovative thermal diode infrared sensor, MelDIR, expertly integrated with InPlay's NanoBeacon technology.
MelDIR, Mitsubishi Electric’s cutting-edge sensor, stands out for its exceptional ability to detect heat sources with a high pixel count and high-temperature resolution. This infrared sensor shines even in environments with poor visibility, thus expanding its application range and offering users unparalleled accuracy.
InPlay's NanoBeacon technology enhances the functionality of MelDIR. The Bluetooth technology incorporated into the NanoBeacon sends real-time notifications to users' apps when temperatures reach preset thresholds. This feature ensures constant monitoring and timely alerts, making it invaluable to various industries and individuals alike.
Sensors Converge attendees are invited to visit booths 1434 and 1052 to witness a live demonstration of this dynamic partnership. The live demo will showcase the real-time capabilities and advanced features of this collaborative solution.
About InPlay Inc
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare, and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.
About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., Semiconductor & Device Division (SDD)
The Semiconductor & Device Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. offers a portfolio of semiconductor and electronic devices that contribute to the advancement of information processing, telecommunications and the efficient use of energy. The division’s next-generation optical devices, high-frequency gallium nitride and gallium arsenide devices and silicon RF devices are used in a range of applications such as datacenters, satellite base stations and two-way radios to support today's rapidly evolving telecommunications networks. The division also offers CIS line-scan cameras for industrial image output and image processing. Additionally, the division provides highly efficient power modules for both traditional and renewable energy sources that distribute power more effectively and reliably in industrial and automation applications, hybrid and electric vehicles, and home appliances. More information is available at meus-semiconductors.com.
