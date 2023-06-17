Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,735 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78/WAUGH FARM RD SWANTON

ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN.

 

Thanks,

Shelly M. Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I & CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

1(802)878.7111 Opt. 3/PSAP Fax: 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Campbell, Shelly
Sent: Friday, June 16, 2023 8:57 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78/WAUGH FARM RD SWANTON

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 78 near Waugh Farm Rd in Swanton going Westbound will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Detour is being sent Eastbound up VT Rte 78. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully & safely.

 

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly M. Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I & CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

1(802)878.7111 Opt. 3/PSAP Fax: 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78/WAUGH FARM RD SWANTON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more