RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78/WAUGH FARM RD SWANTON
ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN.
Thanks,
Shelly M. Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I & CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
1(802)878.7111 Opt. 3/PSAP Fax: 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly
Sent: Friday, June 16, 2023 8:57 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78/WAUGH FARM RD SWANTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 78 near Waugh Farm Rd in Swanton going Westbound will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Detour is being sent Eastbound up VT Rte 78. Motorists should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully & safely.
