Provincial Court Judge Appointed In La Ronge

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Forester to the Provincial Court in La Ronge.

"Judge Forester's extensive experience, strong connection to La Ronge and the North, and background in legal aid work will serve him and the community well," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "I am delighted to welcome him to the Saskatchewan Provincial Court in La Ronge."

Judge Forester received a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in 2007 and was called to the bar in 2008. He began his career as an articling student and associate with Morelli Cherktow LLP in Kamloops, British Columbia. After receiving an E.M. Culliton Scholarship from the Law Society of Saskatchewan, he returned home to pursue post-graduate studies and completed a Master of Laws in 2013. During that time, he was awarded a Graduate Teaching Fellowship and worked as a research assistant.

From 2014 to 2021, Judge Forester was a staff lawyer with the Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission working in La Ronge, Regina and Saskatoon. In 2021, he moved to Whitehorse to take a position as a senior staff lawyer and later as acting assistant executive director with the Yukon Legal Services Society.

Judge Forester’s career has been dedicated to criminal law, with a specific focus on serving remote and marginalized communities and individuals. He has extensive courtroom experience and has represented thousands of people in court, which has given him a deep understanding of the circumstances that bring people into contact with the justice system and the supports they require to navigate their way through the courts to a just resolution.

Throughout his career, Judge Forester has had the opportunity to act as a mentor to many articling students and young lawyers. He actively participates in endurance sports such as trail running, hiking, cycling, and Nordic skiing, and has served as a volunteer board member with NorthSask Special Needs in La Ronge, Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op in Saskatoon, and Tennis Saskatchewan in Regina.

