FEMA May Contact Survivors by Phone or Text

MADISON, Miss.– FEMA is reaching out to survivors of the March 24-25 tornadoes who have applied for disaster assistance. Applicants may receive a call or text message from a number they don’t recognize.

It is important for applicants to respond as soon as possible to keep their recovery moving forward. If they miss a call, or have questions about FEMA assistance, they may call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

