VCNO Visits Forge Software Factory

The Forge is operated by the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) and is a digital transformation effort that delivers combat capability to the fleet in order to out-pace adversaries in support of the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan 2022.

“This visit to the Forge software factory gave me the opportunity to meet our team working at the cutting edge and witness the remarkable work being done here,” said Franchetti. “The Navy's ability to leverage advanced software systems is critical for maintaining our technological edge and ensuring mission success.”

During the visit, Franchetti met with Forge leadership, key personnel and technical experts involved in the development of software solutions for the surface fleet. Franchetti saw first-hand how the Forge team is delivering updates to integrated combat systems across the fleet and are pivoting cultural, business and technical processes to allow rapid deployment and proliferation of capability.

“Through close collaboration with industry partners and leveraging the expertise of our talented workforce, we can accelerate the development and deployment of advanced software systems that enhance our maritime operations and Navy lethality,” said Franchetti.

The Forge is a surface combat systems software factory that provides combat capabilities to the surface combatant fleet at the speed of relevance.

The team’s work includes the transition to the Integrated Combat System, which integrates weapons systems and communications across afloat and ashore platforms. This results in increased speed of combat system capability.

A key enabler of ICS is the new MK 6 Mod X computing infrastructure, bringing cloud technology to improve performance through hardware and software separation and eliminates long hardware development times. This also eliminates hull cuts for computing upgrades to surface ships.

“With a strong focus on developing next-generation software systems and fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, the facility plays a crucial role in ensuring the Navy remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of maritime defense,” said Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, PEO for IWS.

Franchetti’s visit to the Forge software factory underscores the Navy's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and modernization. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and nurturing partnerships with industry leaders, the Navy is well-positioned to meet the challenges of the future and maintain its status as the world's preeminent naval force.