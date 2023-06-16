U.S. Navy Hosts French Marine Nationale, Holds Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

In keeping with the U.S. Navy’s focus on fostering strong relationships with allies and partners, the U.S. Navy and French Marine Nationale enacted a Strategic Interoperability Framework (SIF) in December 2021 with the goal of enhancing high-end warfighting interoperability. The framework divides interoperability into four warfighting functions (surface, undersea, air, and special operations) and two combat support functions (assured communications/data exchange and naval logistics). A priority for both US and French Heads of Navy, the framework aims to give Fleet commanders additional operational flexibility during competition, crisis or conflict, preparing partners to operate together.

Citing the criticality of partnership in the U.S. Navy’s strategic role in pursuing peace and stability, Vice Adm. Black reflected on his experience working with allies overseas.

“I enjoyed working hand-in-hand with our French Marine Nationale partners and friends” said Black. “I have had the honor of sailing alongside our French allies many times, and I am always impressed with their professionalism and skill, which they put on full display during several recent NATO exercises. As we continue to collaborate, I look forward to growing our ability to work together to meet shared challenges.”

Rear Adm. Rey noted recent successes of the partnership in action, including the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Truxtun (DDG 103) and USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) that deployed alongside France’s Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group as part of a cooperative deployment from November 2022 to March 2023. The deployment included operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean, demonstrating the uniqueness and scope of the relationship. Rey also commented on the benefits of the SIF in enabling more advanced interoperability objectives for future deployments to the Pacific.

“I thank our U.S. Navy friends for the continued partnership,” said Rey. “Our forces continue to operate shoulder to shoulder, as they have for centuries. Dialogues like the one we had today enable mutual understanding and make us even more capable and ready to accomplish any mission we set out to complete.”

France is America’s oldest ally, dating back to 1781 when France supported the U.S. during the Revolutionary War. In the years since, the strong bond between the two allies has matured, continuing a long-standing tradition of exceptional military partnership.

The leaders will convene again next year for a Strategic Dialogue in France. For more information on the SIF, see: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2878786/navy-french-marine-nationale-sign-strategic-interoperability-framework/.

The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy (N3/N5) is the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Navy strategies, plans and policies, including planning and coordinating the global employment of naval forces.