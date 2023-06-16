Southern Careers Institute’s Waco Branch Campus to Host Health and Wellness Fair
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19th, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) Waco Branch Campus will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Join SCI for this free, open to all event featuring local food trucks, community resources and the opportunity to discover allied health programs offered at the Waco campus. Carter BloodCare's Waco Central Texas Donor Center will be hosting a mobile blood drive and free wellness exams will also be available! Attendees can learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours and live demonstrations. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid* opportunities.
What: Health and Wellness Fair with food, community resources, a mobile blood drive hosted by Carter BloodCare's Waco Central Texas Donor Center, FREE wellness exams and opportunities to learn more about SCI
Where: Southern Careers Institute’s Waco Branch Campus
SCI Waco 3700 S IH-35, Suite A, Waco, TX 76706
When: Monday, June 19, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Who: This event is free and open to the public.
Media is encouraged to attend. For media inquiries or for more information about SCI's Health and Wellness Fair, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu or 214-241-7200.
*As an accredited post-secondary institution, SCI has various federal financial assistance programs available for qualified students enrolled in SCI programs. This does not apply to seminar students. Financial Aid is available for those who qualify.
###
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
• Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
• Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
• Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
• Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
• Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Waco campus is a branch of the Austin main campus located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
Sarah Fischer
###
Phone: 512-432-1400
