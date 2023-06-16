Trinity Guardion Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier, Inc.

Soteria Bed Barrier

First of its kind, FDA 510(k) cleared, Soteria Bed Barrier awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier, Inc.

BATESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Guardion was awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation for patient beds, mattress, and therapeutic surfaces by Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the first of its kind, FDA 510(k) cleared, SoteriaBed Barrier. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies.Hospital mattresses have been a growing concern in terms of patient safety and operational efficiencies for many years. ECRI Institute recognized the severity of the problem in 2019 when they named hospital mattresses the #1 patient touchpoint and #2 Healthcare Technology Hazard. The FDA also identified the problem over the past ten years with the issuance of two safety advisories for mattresses. The problem is further highlighted by numerous journal articles that document infection risks associated with mattresses.Mattress and bed re-processing cause operational inefficiencies for hospitals when trying to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use. A 2019 APIC conference poll indicated 85% of hospitals did not follow re-processing instructions from the manufacturer because they were burdensome. Commonly used one step disinfection practices lack efficacy on soft/porous mattress surfaces and cause bed decks to rust resulting in premature replacement along with poor clinical outcomes. The same 2019 APIC Conference poll indicated 50% of attendees polled had one or more occurrences of patients being exposed to previous patient’s bodily fluids from oozing mattresses Soteria is a launderable and reusable AAMI level 3 bed barrier, that protects the mattress and bed deck from patient fluids and reduces contamination – and allows for faster, cleaner bed reprocessing . A laundered Soteria barrier is thousands of times cleaner than the most used one step cleaning/disinfection process. It reduces re-processing time compared to compliant processes by twenty minutes, extends the life of the mattress and bed and reduces the chance of staff member back injury when lifting heavy mattresses to clean under them.An East Coast hospital commented:“We bought new mattresses and followed instructions for use to the tee. Within two years, they were all failing. We set up a one-year trial to see what the Trinity Guardion product could do to reduce C. diff infections. After 6-months, we cut the trial short because numbers were so good, we had to do it house wide to reduce C. diff rates in the rest of the units.” Director of Supply Chain for an East Coast, 175 bed acute care hospital.Designed for all major bed manufacturers brands, Soteria Bed Barriers help provide one standard of care throughout a hospital. Soteria delivers superior multi-step disinfection that extends the life of the mattress by almost double, while helping to maintain compliance across facilities. Research shows that the use of the Soteria bed barrier can reduce hospital onset C. diff by as much as 50%.Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.About Trinity GuardionWith a vision of advancing patient safety through reduced cross-contamination and better infection control, Trinity Guardion began developing the industry-leading hospital mattress and bed barrier in 2010. The Trinity Guardion team is committed to empowering health systems of all sizes with a clinically proven bed protection system that reduces cross-contamination and infection risk, resulting in better outcomes for patients–today and tomorrow. Visit www.trinityguardion.com for more information.

Pit Falls Of Typical One Step Cleaning and Disinfection Process For Hospital Beds And Mattresses