Trinity Guardion Granted US Patent
“Barrier for Mattress and Bed Deck” is the third patent in the Trinity Guardion portfolio.
This patent gives hospitals bed barriers for a repeatable and effective manner to re-process beds/mattresses.”BATESVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Guardion, a healthcare technology company that focuses on barriers that improve hospital bed reprocessing methods, today announced the company has been awarded patent number 11,284,726 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent, titled “Barrier for Mattress and Bed Deck” is the third patent in the Trinity Guardion portfolio, and is focused on addressing the needs of hospitals and their patients.
The patent was developed with a focus on protecting the patient mattress and bed by providing a launderable barrier between the patient and equipment. The invention addresses an ongoing hospital problem with failed and leaking mattresses, and difficulty providing effective cleaning and disinfection of the mattress surface. Unlike current processes that relies on “wipe and walk “disinfection processes designed for hard – non-porous surfaces, the Soteria bed barrier is more effective and is reusable up to 150 times. It also frees staff time tasked with the lengthy re-processing instructions for beds and mattress. This revolutionary concept prevents fluids that penetrate bed sheets from reaching the mattress and underlying bed deck, and after patient discharge, permits laundering to provide a like-new surface for each patient. Specifically, the patented design provides protection not only of the mattress, but also the underlying bed structure, while allowing bed sheets to tuck as normal, and, by use of strategic attachments to the bed frame, that permits normal use of the bed without inhibiting existing bed and mattress functions.
“Our Company is committed to improving patient safety.” said Bruce Rippe, chief executive officer, Trinity Guardion. “This patent gives hospitals bed barriers for a repeatable and effective manner to re-process beds/mattresses.”
Trinity Guardion provides a breakthrough approach to protect and prolong the life of expensive capital equipment and permits customers to provide their patients with the cleanest possible mattress.
For more information on Trinity Guardion, please visit https://trinityguardion.com/.
About Trinity Guardion, Inc.
Based in Batesville, Indiana Trinity Guardion is the developer and manufacturer of the launderable, re-useable, Soteria Bed Barrier that works in tandem with the hospital bed providing a more efficient alternative means to re-process beds and mattresses and a safer patient surface through light table inspections of the barrier after each laundering.
Mary Ellen Rippe
Trinity Guardion
+1 513-519-9936
