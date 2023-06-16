Submit Release
Governor Cooper Signs Two Bills, Vetoes One Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, June 16 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 364:

"In North Carolina, the diversity of our people is a strength. This legislation attempts to eliminate training that can help us understand the unconscious bias we all bring to our work and our communities. It is troubling that a legislature that witnessed open racism on the floor of the House of Representatives wants to stop training aimed at creating a more effective and understanding workforce. Instead of pretending that bias and racism don’t exist, the legislature should instead encourage training that can help eliminate discrimination so we can work toward common goals."

