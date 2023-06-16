Fremont County DUI Task Force arrests 3 for DUI during Memorial Day weekend operation

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation conducted during the Memorial Day holiday resulted in 167 traffic stops, 3 arrests of impaired drivers, and 1 controlled substance arrest.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 56 speeding citations, 17 citations for other offenses, and made 18 other arrests. The task force issued 98 warnings during the 4-day operation. The task force also wrote 4 seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities occurred during the operation.

During 2022, 10 fatal crashes and 11 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Seven of the 11 fatalities were alcohol related. Through May 2023, there have been 11 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County and no alcohol-related fatalities.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over long July 4th weekend.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: