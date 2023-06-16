Submit Release
Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Ongoing Storm Recovery 6.16.23

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing recovery from late winter storm impacts, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County, which joins the 52 counties for which the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency related to severe storms that began in late February.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

To ensure adequate staffing for flood response efforts in the San Joaquin River Basin, the Governor today also signed an executive order that waives work hour limitations for retired annuitants working with local governments on the emergency response.

The text of today’s executive order can be found here.

At Governor Newsom’s request, President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration and a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in connection with this storm event, which have since been expanded to include additional counties, to bolster state and local recovery efforts.

