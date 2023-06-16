Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Alexandria Suarez to the College of the Florida Keys District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Alexandria Suarez to the College of the Florida Keys District Board of Trustees.

 

Alexandria Suarez

Suarez is an Assistant State Attorney for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit. She is currently a member of the Florida Bar and was previously a teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Suarez earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Florida International University and her juris doctor from St. Thomas University.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

