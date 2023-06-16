Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Florida Commission on Community Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Stefanie Ink Edwards, Gina Evans Dew, and Jessica Hays and the reappointment of Christy Brodeur, Lori Killinger, and Wilson Roberts to the Florida Commission on Community Service, also known as Volunteer Florida.

Stefanie Ink Edwards

Ink Edwards is the Chief Executive Officer of Community Cooperative. She is active in her community and served as Chair of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Women in Business. Ink Edwards earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her master’s degree from the University of Florida.

Gina Evans Dew

Evans Dew is the Director of Government and Community Relations for the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. She is active in her community and is part of the Leadership Tampa Alumni Association. Evans Dew earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and her master’s degree in communications from the University of Florida.

Jessica Hays

Hays is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Inc. She is active in her community and served as President of the Junior League of Sarasota. Hays earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from Florida State University.

Christy Brodeur

Brodeur is a Partner at Ballard Partners, Inc. and is a former Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. She is active in her community and is Chair of the Gubernatorial Fellows Board of Directors. Brodeur earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Florida State University.

Lori Killinger

Killinger is an Executive Shareholder of Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. Active in her community, she was named in the Top 100 Women Influencers of 2022 by City & State magazine. Killinger earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Duke University.

Wilson Roberts

Roberts is a student at the University of Florida. He currently serves as a Student Senator in the university’s Student Government. Roberts is currently studying business administration and international and global studies.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

