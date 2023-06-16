Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs Eleven Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/SB 204 – Task Force on the Monitoring of Children in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 272 – Children and Young Adults in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 538 – Provisional Child Care Licensing

CS/SB 558 – Certified Nursing Assistants

SB 768 – Referral of Patients by Health Care Providers

CS/SB 914 – Suicide Prevention

SB 942 – Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs

CS/CS/CS/SB 1064 – Children Removed from Caregivers

CS/SB 1190 – Step into Success Workforce Education and Internship Pilot Program

CS/CS/SB 1310 – Substitution of Work Experience for Postsecondary Education Requirements

HB 227 – Lee Memorial Health System, Lee County

 

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here, and here.

 

