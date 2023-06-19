Submit Release
Prosperwell Financial CEO, Nicole Middendorf, joins Lisa Christianson on People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Nicole Middendorf, CEO of Prosperwell Financial

Lisa Christianson hosted Nicole Middendorf on her latest podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Middendorf, author, speaker, media contributor, and CEO of Prosperwell Financial, is featured on Lisa Christianson's latest podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.

Middendorf explains her mission to help others rise over life's circumstances - demonstrated through her own real-life experiences. Nicole went from "having it all" to surviving an earth-shattering domestic abuse crisis. She explains how she pulled herself out of one of the toughest chapters of her life and turned it into a life of purpose.

Middendorf shares her creation of the "Live it List" - a tool to help live life to the fullest by setting goals and obtaining them. She also explains how the average person can become wealthy without compromising quality of life.

Lisa Christianson's companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available here

